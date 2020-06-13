/
/
nibley
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM
19 Apartments for rent in Nibley, UT📍
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3870 South Main Street
3870 South Main Street, Nibley, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,295
1800 sqft
3870 South Main Street Available 06/18/20 5 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In Nibley - Schedule a time to see this cute recently update 5 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Nibley today! This unit features a large kitchen/living room area, a 2 car garage, and large
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
811 W 3200 S
811 West 3200 South, Nibley, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2000 sqft
Immaculate 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in a great area in Nibley just a block away from Heritage Elementary School. Newly remodeled and extremely clean! Fully fenced yard and ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT!!! This won't last long.
Results within 5 miles of Nibley
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Adams
1 Unit Available
651 1/2 N 200 E
651 1/2 N 200 E, Logan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1809 sqft
651 1/2 N 200 E Available 07/07/20 Great 3 bed 2 bath home with 2 bay shop/garage: - This home has something for everyone. 3 bed 2 bath single level home in a nice setting with a large yard. Big 2 bay shop/garage.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bridger
1 Unit Available
832 North 480 West
832 480 West, Logan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1650 sqft
832 North 480 West Available 06/15/20 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with fully fenced back yard, and 2 car garage! - This adorable 3 bedroom 2.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
255 West 70 North
255 W 70 N, Hyrum, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1800 sqft
255 West 70 North Available 09/15/20 Recently Built 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Townhome - This perfect 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome can be found in a quite community in Hyrum, this multi level townhome was recently built in 2018.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1093 Lamplighter Drive
1093 Lamplighter Drive, River Heights, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2978 sqft
1093 Lamplighter Drive Available 06/23/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home In River Heights - This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is found in River Heights, this home features a large kitchen area with custom cabinets, and updated flooring,
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ellis
1 Unit Available
152 S 500 W Unit B
152 South 500 West, Logan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
1003 sqft
152 S 500 W - 152 S 500 W Unit B Unit B Available 06/15/20 Pet Friendly! 2 br w/ den and 1 full bath Duplex for Immediate move-in! - A great basement unit with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath and a den , approx. 1005 sq. ft.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Bridger
1 Unit Available
468 W 1570 N Apt 103
468 W 1570 N, Logan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1593 sqft
Immaculate 3 bed 2.5 bath townhouse at Bridgerland Meadows - south facing, green lawn & mountain viewing. Like new condition, close to shopping and schools. Beautiful environment and nice neighbors. No smoking and no pets!
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Bridger
1 Unit Available
1514 N 565 W Apt 101
1514 N 565 W, Logan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1400 sqft
Bridgerland Meadows townhome. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom and a 2 car garage playground, clubhouse, w/d hookups, a/c, double garage, single level unit. KEY #89
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
452 W 85 S
452 W 85 S, Providence, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Available 05/01/20 Brand New End Unit in Providence - Property Id: 249417 Beautiful End Unit Townhome with Large Windows and spacious floor plan.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Wilson
1 Unit Available
193 E 200 S
193 East 200 South, Logan, UT
4 Bedrooms
$995
193 E 200 S Available 05/01/20 This adorable 4 bedroom 1 bath house! Pet Friendly! Will be available in May! - This 4 bedroom house is pet friendly! Call today to ask about our pet policy.
1 of 21
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
94 South 1000 East
94 South 1000 East, River Heights, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1900 sqft
3 Bed 2.5 Bath with 2 car garage - Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home today! It is located on the bench in River Heights, with an amazing view that over looks Cache Valley.
Results within 10 miles of Nibley
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 06:49pm
3 Units Available
Smithfield Station
555 South 100 East, Smithfield, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1544 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Smithfield Station Townhomes in Smithfield, UT!\n\nSmithfield Station Townhomes offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:49am
Contact for Availability
Bridger Pointe
1585 N 400 E, North Logan, UT
1 Bedroom
$915
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1129 sqft
A modern, downtown apartment complex with attached garages. On-site pool and sundeck, fitness center, and playground. Appliance packages available. Homes offer a washer and dryer hookup and a private balcony or patio.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bridger
1 Unit Available
21 Somerset Place
21 Somerset Place, Logan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
1260 sqft
21 Somerset Place Available 07/08/20 2 Bedroom Town Home Available July 8th! - This beautiful 2 bedroom 1.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bridger
1 Unit Available
93 Penny Lane
93 Penny Lane, Logan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1400 sqft
3 bed/1.5 bath Townhouse - Cozy 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom town home with a 2 car garage features forced air/heating, washer/dryer hook ups and is equipped with lots of storage in the unit and in the garage it also includes a private fenced patio area.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bridger
1 Unit Available
83 West Hampton Place
83 Hampton Pl, Logan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$995
1224 sqft
83 West Hampton Place Available 07/13/20 Yorkshire Village Condo, 2 Bedrooms, 1 1/2 Bath, 1 Car Garage - This is a very nice 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom town home with a 2 car garage, comes with a washer and dryer.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
466 East 2170 North
466 East 2170 North, North Logan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1461 sqft
3 bedroom/2.5 bath/2 car garage - Make this accumulate 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home your humble abode today! This town home features 3 bedrooms and 2.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2339 N Wolfpack Way
2339 N Wolfpack Way, North Logan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1650 sqft
Beautiful Brand new townhome in north logan. Roomy 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom and a 2 car garage. Lots of parking for guests. Come look today!! No Smoking, no Pets
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Nibley rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,500.
Some of the colleges located in the Nibley area include Bridgerland Technical College, Utah State University, Weber State University, and Independence University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Nibley from include Layton, Ogden, Clearfield, Roy, and Farmington.