Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

922 W Bloomington Drive

922 Bloomington Drive · (435) 703-9946
Location

922 Bloomington Drive, St. George, UT 84790
Bloomington Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 922 W Bloomington Drive · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2327 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
tennis court
Bloomington Gardens Townhome on the Golf Course!! - This townhome is in a highly prized area in Bloomington Garden Townhomes. It features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, washer and dryer included, along with some beautiful, tranquil views of the Bloomington Golf Course. Located near Bloomington Country Club with several type memberships available, tennis, swimming, golf, and dining in remodeled clubhouse.

SMALL DOG OR CAT OK WITH INCREASE TO MONTHLY RENT $50 AND $500 DEPOSIT PER PET. NO SMOKING FIRM. 12+ MONTH LEASE FIRM.

Apply today at https://www.redrockpropertymanagement.com/vacancies/

To schedule a showing contact Red Rock Property Management at 435-703-9946 or email questions@redrockcompanies.com

(RLNE5755530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 W Bloomington Drive have any available units?
922 W Bloomington Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 922 W Bloomington Drive have?
Some of 922 W Bloomington Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 W Bloomington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
922 W Bloomington Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 W Bloomington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 922 W Bloomington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 922 W Bloomington Drive offer parking?
No, 922 W Bloomington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 922 W Bloomington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 922 W Bloomington Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 W Bloomington Drive have a pool?
No, 922 W Bloomington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 922 W Bloomington Drive have accessible units?
No, 922 W Bloomington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 922 W Bloomington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 922 W Bloomington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 922 W Bloomington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 922 W Bloomington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
