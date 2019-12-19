922 W Bloomington Drive

Amenities

Bloomington Gardens Townhome on the Golf Course!! - This townhome is in a highly prized area in Bloomington Garden Townhomes. It features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, washer and dryer included, along with some beautiful, tranquil views of the Bloomington Golf Course. Located near Bloomington Country Club with several type memberships available, tennis, swimming, golf, and dining in remodeled clubhouse.



SMALL DOG OR CAT OK WITH INCREASE TO MONTHLY RENT $50 AND $500 DEPOSIT PER PET. NO SMOKING FIRM. 12+ MONTH LEASE FIRM.



Apply today at https://www.redrockpropertymanagement.com/vacancies/



To schedule a showing contact Red Rock Property Management at 435-703-9946 or email questions@redrockcompanies.com



