St. George, UT
864 Sir Monte Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

864 Sir Monte Drive

864 Sir Monte Drive · (435) 627-3710
Location

864 Sir Monte Drive, St. George, UT 84770

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 864 Sir Monte Drive · Avail. now

$2,220

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2415 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
864 Sir Monte Drive Available 05/05/20 Beautiful Home in Legacy- Views!! - 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage.

Great views from the interior and the decks- both north to Pine Valley Mountain and South towards the Black Hills. Excellent and Immaculate condition, Tuscan interior walls, granite counter-tops throughout, back-splash throughout. Knotty Alder staggered Cabinetry and curved kitchen island. GE Profile stainless steel Appliances. Dropped ceiling lighting and ceiling fans in every room...

Surround sound in the family room with connections. Sound system throughout the home with speakers and every bedroom and kitchen. Fire pit and built-in BBQ in the back. Owner put nicer southwest-style plants in with river rock landscaping and a natural rock bridge. Accessible furnace with water softener in the garage. Full Central Vac system.

Other features include: canned Lighting in each bedroom, a built-in pull-down Wilding wall-bed in one of the bedrooms, two separate AC systems/registers, one on each level, a larger Jacuzzi tub that's jetted in the master bathroom, an upstairs porch patio/deck that has views.

The amenities are awesome and include an in-door & outdoor pool, hot tubs, clubhouse, game-room, pickle-ball courts, tennis courts AND a great fitness center.

Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.com
No Pets.
12 Month Lease.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4686886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 864 Sir Monte Drive have any available units?
864 Sir Monte Drive has a unit available for $2,220 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 864 Sir Monte Drive have?
Some of 864 Sir Monte Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 864 Sir Monte Drive currently offering any rent specials?
864 Sir Monte Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 864 Sir Monte Drive pet-friendly?
No, 864 Sir Monte Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. George.
Does 864 Sir Monte Drive offer parking?
Yes, 864 Sir Monte Drive does offer parking.
Does 864 Sir Monte Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 864 Sir Monte Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 864 Sir Monte Drive have a pool?
Yes, 864 Sir Monte Drive has a pool.
Does 864 Sir Monte Drive have accessible units?
No, 864 Sir Monte Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 864 Sir Monte Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 864 Sir Monte Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 864 Sir Monte Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 864 Sir Monte Drive has units with air conditioning.
