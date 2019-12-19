Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

864 Sir Monte Drive Available 05/05/20 Beautiful Home in Legacy- Views!! - 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage.



Great views from the interior and the decks- both north to Pine Valley Mountain and South towards the Black Hills. Excellent and Immaculate condition, Tuscan interior walls, granite counter-tops throughout, back-splash throughout. Knotty Alder staggered Cabinetry and curved kitchen island. GE Profile stainless steel Appliances. Dropped ceiling lighting and ceiling fans in every room...



Surround sound in the family room with connections. Sound system throughout the home with speakers and every bedroom and kitchen. Fire pit and built-in BBQ in the back. Owner put nicer southwest-style plants in with river rock landscaping and a natural rock bridge. Accessible furnace with water softener in the garage. Full Central Vac system.



Other features include: canned Lighting in each bedroom, a built-in pull-down Wilding wall-bed in one of the bedrooms, two separate AC systems/registers, one on each level, a larger Jacuzzi tub that's jetted in the master bathroom, an upstairs porch patio/deck that has views.



The amenities are awesome and include an in-door & outdoor pool, hot tubs, clubhouse, game-room, pickle-ball courts, tennis courts AND a great fitness center.



Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.com

No Pets.

12 Month Lease.



No Pets Allowed



