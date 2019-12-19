All apartments in St. George
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

777 S 400 E #71

777 South 400 East · (435) 703-9946
Location

777 South 400 East, St. George, UT 84770

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 777 S 400 E #71 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1470 sqft

Amenities

pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
pool
777 S 400 E #71 Available 07/01/20 Spacious Townhome in Downtown St. George! - This home is in Downtown St. George! Conveniently close to schools, parks, shopping, city pool, and the hospital. The master is on the main floor and tons of storage with a cute loft area that offers an open space with skylights and lots of natural lighting. Come check this home out for yourself! No showings until 6/25 due to remodeling (new carpet, flooring, and paint). Furnishings in the photo not included.

NO PETS FIRM. NO SMOKING FIRM. 12+ MONTH LEASE FIRM.

Apply today at https://www.redrockpropertymanagement.com/vacancies/

To schedule a showing contact Red Rock Property Management at 435-703-9946 or email questions@redrockcompanies.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5834423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 777 S 400 E #71 have any available units?
777 S 400 E #71 has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 777 S 400 E #71 currently offering any rent specials?
777 S 400 E #71 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 777 S 400 E #71 pet-friendly?
No, 777 S 400 E #71 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. George.
Does 777 S 400 E #71 offer parking?
No, 777 S 400 E #71 does not offer parking.
Does 777 S 400 E #71 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 777 S 400 E #71 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 777 S 400 E #71 have a pool?
Yes, 777 S 400 E #71 has a pool.
Does 777 S 400 E #71 have accessible units?
No, 777 S 400 E #71 does not have accessible units.
Does 777 S 400 E #71 have units with dishwashers?
No, 777 S 400 E #71 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 777 S 400 E #71 have units with air conditioning?
No, 777 S 400 E #71 does not have units with air conditioning.

