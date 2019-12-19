Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

754 Windsor Drive Available 07/17/20 Beautiful St. George Home in Golf Course Community with Amazing Views - This St. George home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and is 1,683 square feet. Has an attached two-car garage with a large storage closet. Has beautiful landscaping with grass, trees and easy to maintain desert landscaping of bushes and gravel. The master bathroom has his and her sinks with a large tub and plenty of cabinet space. Located near the Southgate Golf Club, it has great views of the course!



Home has LOTS of storage space in the attic above the garage and features a reverse osmosis system.



This home's community features 2 pools, a hot tub, a workout room, and tennis and pickleball courts.



No smoking and no pets - FIRM



No Pets Allowed



