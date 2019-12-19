All apartments in St. George
Location

754 Windsor Drive, St. George, UT 84770

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 754 Windsor Drive · Avail. Jul 17

$1,575

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1683 sqft

Amenities

754 Windsor Drive Available 07/17/20 Beautiful St. George Home in Golf Course Community with Amazing Views - This St. George home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and is 1,683 square feet. Has an attached two-car garage with a large storage closet. Has beautiful landscaping with grass, trees and easy to maintain desert landscaping of bushes and gravel. The master bathroom has his and her sinks with a large tub and plenty of cabinet space. Located near the Southgate Golf Club, it has great views of the course!

Home has LOTS of storage space in the attic above the garage and features a reverse osmosis system.

This home's community features 2 pools, a hot tub, a workout room, and tennis and pickleball courts.

No smoking and no pets - FIRM

Call Red Rock Property Management today to schedule a showing at 435-703-9946 or visit RedRockPropertyManagement.com/vacancies to apply and view all other available properties.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4068392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 754 Windsor Drive have any available units?
754 Windsor Drive has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 754 Windsor Drive have?
Some of 754 Windsor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 754 Windsor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
754 Windsor Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 754 Windsor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 754 Windsor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. George.
Does 754 Windsor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 754 Windsor Drive does offer parking.
Does 754 Windsor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 754 Windsor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 754 Windsor Drive have a pool?
Yes, 754 Windsor Drive has a pool.
Does 754 Windsor Drive have accessible units?
No, 754 Windsor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 754 Windsor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 754 Windsor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 754 Windsor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 754 Windsor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
