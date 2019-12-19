All apartments in St. George
St. George, UT
5933 S Firebird Way
Last updated April 9 2020

5933 S Firebird Way

5933 S Firebird Way · (435) 703-9946
Location

5933 S Firebird Way, St. George, UT 84790

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5933 S Firebird Way · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1657 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
***HALF OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT***Brand New 4 bed and 2.5 Bath in Desert Bluff Townhomes at Desert Canyons - This is a brand new home. 4 bed and 2.5 baths in Desert Canyons. The home comes standard with a kitchen island, walk-in pantry, extra storage space, loft, second story laundry room, and 2 car garage.

NO PETS. NO SMOKING FIRM.

Apply today at https://www.redrockpropertymanagement.com/vacancies/

To schedule a showing contact Red Rock Property Management at 435-703-9946 or email questions@redrockcompanies.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5395365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5933 S Firebird Way have any available units?
5933 S Firebird Way has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5933 S Firebird Way currently offering any rent specials?
5933 S Firebird Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5933 S Firebird Way pet-friendly?
No, 5933 S Firebird Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. George.
Does 5933 S Firebird Way offer parking?
Yes, 5933 S Firebird Way does offer parking.
Does 5933 S Firebird Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5933 S Firebird Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5933 S Firebird Way have a pool?
No, 5933 S Firebird Way does not have a pool.
Does 5933 S Firebird Way have accessible units?
No, 5933 S Firebird Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5933 S Firebird Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5933 S Firebird Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5933 S Firebird Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5933 S Firebird Way does not have units with air conditioning.
