St. George, UT
455 S 1100 E 43
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:57 AM

455 S 1100 E 43

455 South 1100 East · (435) 619-3619
St. George
Location

455 South 1100 East, St. George, UT 84790

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 455 S 1100 E 43 · Avail. now

$1,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1105 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Condo! - Great 3 bedroom Condo. This is an updated unit that is going to be availabe on July 13th. It's in a great location within walking distance to Dixie State, restaurants, shopping, hospital, Skywest, public transportation, and close-by freeway entrance. Unit includes dishwasher, microwave, stove, and refrigerator and all appliances, including A/C unit are less than 3 yrs old. HOA covers Cable, Exterior Insurance, Pool, Water, Garbage & Lawn Care.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5855129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 S 1100 E 43 have any available units?
455 S 1100 E 43 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 455 S 1100 E 43 have?
Some of 455 S 1100 E 43's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 455 S 1100 E 43 currently offering any rent specials?
455 S 1100 E 43 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 S 1100 E 43 pet-friendly?
No, 455 S 1100 E 43 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. George.
Does 455 S 1100 E 43 offer parking?
No, 455 S 1100 E 43 does not offer parking.
Does 455 S 1100 E 43 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 455 S 1100 E 43 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 S 1100 E 43 have a pool?
Yes, 455 S 1100 E 43 has a pool.
Does 455 S 1100 E 43 have accessible units?
No, 455 S 1100 E 43 does not have accessible units.
Does 455 S 1100 E 43 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 455 S 1100 E 43 has units with dishwashers.
Does 455 S 1100 E 43 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 455 S 1100 E 43 has units with air conditioning.
