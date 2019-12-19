Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

393 Vermillion Ave Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 6 bed, 3 bath Home For Rent - Are you ready to have your breath taken away by one of the best views in St. George? Beautiful, updated home has views from snow canyon, downtown St. George, the virgin river, Pine Valley mountain and out to Zion. Great floor plan with an open concept and vaulted ceilings, master suite and two beautiful balconies to enjoy the views and sunsets. downstairs features a great room, kitchenette, and lots of storage. Upstairs and downstairs gas fireplaces enhance the ambiance. Call Kelly with Destination Property Management at 435-703-8011



(RLNE5845646)