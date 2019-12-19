3295 E Holly Drive

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated

Beautiful Little Valley - 4 Bed 2 Bath home - Just built-in 2019

This home includes many upgrades, a large open layout, granite counter-tops, four good size bedrooms, and more! The kitchen has beautiful dark cabinets. Landscape requires minimal maintenance.



No Pets, No smoking - FIRM



Contact Red Rock Property Management today to schedule a showing at 435-703-9946 or email questions@redrockcompanies.com. Visit RedRockPropertyManagement.com/vacancies to apply and view all other properties.



