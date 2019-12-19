All apartments in St. George
Find more places like 3295 E Holly Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. George, UT
/
3295 E Holly Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

3295 E Holly Drive

3295 E Holly Dr · (435) 294-3576
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. George
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3295 E Holly Dr, St. George, UT 84790

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3295 E Holly Drive · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Little Valley - 4 Bed 2 Bath home - Just built-in 2019
This home includes many upgrades, a large open layout, granite counter-tops, four good size bedrooms, and more! The kitchen has beautiful dark cabinets. Landscape requires minimal maintenance.

No Pets, No smoking - FIRM

Contact Red Rock Property Management today to schedule a showing at 435-703-9946 or email questions@redrockcompanies.com. Visit RedRockPropertyManagement.com/vacancies to apply and view all other properties.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4804731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3295 E Holly Drive have any available units?
3295 E Holly Drive has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3295 E Holly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3295 E Holly Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3295 E Holly Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3295 E Holly Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. George.
Does 3295 E Holly Drive offer parking?
No, 3295 E Holly Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3295 E Holly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3295 E Holly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3295 E Holly Drive have a pool?
No, 3295 E Holly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3295 E Holly Drive have accessible units?
No, 3295 E Holly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3295 E Holly Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3295 E Holly Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3295 E Holly Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3295 E Holly Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3295 E Holly Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oasis Palms
260 N Dixie Dr
St. George, UT 84770

Similar Pages

St. George 2 BedroomsSt. George 3 Bedrooms
St. George Apartments with ParkingSt. George Apartments with Pool
St. George Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hurricane, UTSanta Clara, UTIvins, UT
La Verkin, UTMesquite, NVWashington, UT
Cedar City, UTEnoch, UT
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity