Amenities

granite counters garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

3258 East 3180 South St Available 08/21/20 **Amazing Brand-New Little Valley Home** - **Amazing Brand-New Little Valley Home**

4 bedroom

2 bathroom

3 car garage -Extra Large

2,165 sq. ft.

Built in 2018

Beautiful Custom Home

Granite in Kitchen

Large Open Spacious Kitchen

Quartz in Bathrooms

Walk-in Closets

Gorgeous New Neighborhood

Fully Landscaped

Desirable Little Valley Location

A Must See!

Utilities through City of St. George

Available August 21st

1 year lease

Security Deposit $2,150

No Smoking

No Pets

Credit checks required

Application Can be Found on www.stgrentals.com

Application Fee is $40 Per Person Over 18 Years Old

For More Information Contact Candice with KW St. George Keller Williams Realty Direct 435-632-0248



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3876485)