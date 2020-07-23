All apartments in St. George
3258 East 3180 South St

3258 E 3180 S · No Longer Available
Location

3258 E 3180 S, St. George, UT 84790

Amenities

3258 East 3180 South St Available 08/21/20 **Amazing Brand-New Little Valley Home** - **Amazing Brand-New Little Valley Home**
4 bedroom
2 bathroom
3 car garage -Extra Large
2,165 sq. ft.
Built in 2018
Beautiful Custom Home
Granite in Kitchen
Large Open Spacious Kitchen
Quartz in Bathrooms
Walk-in Closets
Gorgeous New Neighborhood
Fully Landscaped
Desirable Little Valley Location
A Must See!
Utilities through City of St. George
Available August 21st
1 year lease
Security Deposit $2,150
No Smoking
No Pets
Credit checks required
Application Can be Found on www.stgrentals.com
Application Fee is $40 Per Person Over 18 Years Old
For More Information Contact Candice with KW St. George Keller Williams Realty Direct 435-632-0248

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3876485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

