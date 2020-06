Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2754 E Sycamore Lane Available 07/17/20 Little Valley Home - 4 bed 4.5 Bath home with 3 car garage - This incredible newer home has four bedrooms and four and a half baths. The large kitchen provides tons of cabinet and counter space as well as a great pantry. The upscale finishes throughout make this a really nice place to be.

Located in Little Valley and near great schools!



Furnishings pictured not included.



Small pets allowed for an additional $50/mo/pet in rent with an additional $500/pet deposit.



Driving Directions-Take Horseman Park Drive to Olivewood. Turn onto Olivewood, and then turn right on Sycamore. The home is on the south side of the road



NO smoking Firm.



Apply today at https://www.redrockpropertymanagement.com/vacancies/



To schedule a showing contact Red Rock Property Management at 435-703-9946 or email questions@redrockcompanies.com.



(RLNE4838342)