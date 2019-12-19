271 N Country Lane #A9

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms on Sunbrook - $250 off May Rent with a qualified application!



VIEWS! VIEWS!! Beautiful, well maintained home on the Sunbrook Golf Course. Has 3 Beds 2 bath and Garage. Two covered decks with views of Snow Canyon, open space, pool area, Pine mountain, golf course and more. Community pool access. Call us at 435-673-4242 or visit our website at rpmsouthernutah.com for more information.



Home is also listed for Sale but would be taken off the market with a 12 month lease signed.



+250.00 Lease initiation Fee



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5527401)