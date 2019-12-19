All apartments in St. George
Find more places like 271 N Country Lane #A9.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. George, UT
/
271 N Country Lane #A9
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

271 N Country Lane #A9

271 N Country Ln · (435) 673-4242
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. George
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

271 N Country Ln, St. George, UT 84770
Stonebridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 271 N Country Lane #A9 · Avail. now

$1,468

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms on Sunbrook - $250 off May Rent with a qualified application!

VIEWS! VIEWS!! Beautiful, well maintained home on the Sunbrook Golf Course. Has 3 Beds 2 bath and Garage. Two covered decks with views of Snow Canyon, open space, pool area, Pine mountain, golf course and more. Community pool access. Call us at 435-673-4242 or visit our website at rpmsouthernutah.com for more information.

Home is also listed for Sale but would be taken off the market with a 12 month lease signed.

+250.00 Lease initiation Fee

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5527401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 271 N Country Lane #A9 have any available units?
271 N Country Lane #A9 has a unit available for $1,468 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 271 N Country Lane #A9 currently offering any rent specials?
271 N Country Lane #A9 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 271 N Country Lane #A9 pet-friendly?
No, 271 N Country Lane #A9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. George.
Does 271 N Country Lane #A9 offer parking?
Yes, 271 N Country Lane #A9 does offer parking.
Does 271 N Country Lane #A9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 271 N Country Lane #A9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 271 N Country Lane #A9 have a pool?
Yes, 271 N Country Lane #A9 has a pool.
Does 271 N Country Lane #A9 have accessible units?
No, 271 N Country Lane #A9 does not have accessible units.
Does 271 N Country Lane #A9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 271 N Country Lane #A9 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 271 N Country Lane #A9 have units with air conditioning?
No, 271 N Country Lane #A9 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 271 N Country Lane #A9?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oasis Palms
260 N Dixie Dr
St. George, UT 84770

Similar Pages

St. George 2 BedroomsSt. George 3 Bedrooms
St. George Apartments with ParkingSt. George Apartments with Pool
St. George Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hurricane, UTSanta Clara, UTIvins, UT
La Verkin, UTMesquite, NVWashington, UT
Cedar City, UTEnoch, UT
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity