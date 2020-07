Amenities

gym pool clubhouse hot tub furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub

2228 Chippenham Court Available 08/14/20 Fully Furnished - Amazing Golf Course Views! - Available for a 6-month lease min. or longer. Incredible golf course views!! This St. George home is being rented fully furnished and includes all landscaping maintenance, water for common areas only (tenants responsible for water in the property and all other utilities). Rent includes access to the fitness center, community pool and hot tub, and a clubhouse.



No Pets

No smoking - FIRM



Call Red Rock Property Management today to schedule a showing at 435-703-9946 or visit RedRockPropertyManagement.com/vacancies to apply and view all other available properties.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3887464)