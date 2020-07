Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fire pit courtyard

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard fire pit

2221 Cohonina Circle Available 08/21/20 Luxury Entrada Home right on the Golf Course. Spectacular Views! - This beautiful home with spectacular views of the Utah Red Mountains is 3 bedrooms 3.5 baths and is 2,640 square feet of luxury. Sit on the back patio next to the large fire pit and convertible doors that open up to the golf course. Each room has its own private bath, 12 ft. ceilings, hardwood floors and tile throughout. Gated courtyard. Casita with a private bathroom is the 3rd bedroom.



Property Includes Yard Maintenance.



Not available to show until 8/16/20 unless to an approved applicant



1 small pet allowed with a security deposit of $500.00 and a monthly rent increase of $200.



NO smoking - FIRM.



Apply today by visiting redrockpropertymanagement.com/vacancies. For more information or to schedule a showing contact Red Rock Property Management at 435-703-9946 or questions@redrockcompanies.com. Be sure to stop by our website for more details and to see our other great properties.



(RLNE4132998)