2160 W 1710 N

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Pet friendly - spacious 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home in Seven Hills - Small pets are welcome at this 3 bedroom, 3 bath home in Seven Hills. Spacious with 2129 sq. ft. There is granite, bar seating, stainless steel appliances, and lots of cabinets and countertop space in this open kitchen. Each bedroom has its own full bathroom. Master suite features an extra-large bathroom, garden tub and a large walk-in closet. Other features include vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, water softener, reverse osmosis drinking water, and a large private back patio. Lush landscaping in a fully fenced backyard. Front yard landscaping included.



*Small pets accepted with an additional pet deposit of $500.00 per pet and $50.00 additional rent per month per pet



NO SMOKING - FIRM



Apply today by visiting www.redrockpropertymanagement.com. For more information or to schedule a showing contact Red Rock Property Management at 435-703-9946 or questions@redrockcompanies.com. Be sure to stop by our website for more details and to see our other great properties.



(RLNE2483094)