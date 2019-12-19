All apartments in St. George
2160 W 1710 N

2160 West 1710 North · (435) 294-3576
Location

2160 West 1710 North, St. George, UT 84770

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2160 W 1710 N · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2129 sqft

Amenities

Pet friendly - spacious 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home in Seven Hills - Small pets are welcome at this 3 bedroom, 3 bath home in Seven Hills. Spacious with 2129 sq. ft. There is granite, bar seating, stainless steel appliances, and lots of cabinets and countertop space in this open kitchen. Each bedroom has its own full bathroom. Master suite features an extra-large bathroom, garden tub and a large walk-in closet. Other features include vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, water softener, reverse osmosis drinking water, and a large private back patio. Lush landscaping in a fully fenced backyard. Front yard landscaping included.

*Small pets accepted with an additional pet deposit of $500.00 per pet and $50.00 additional rent per month per pet

NO SMOKING - FIRM

Apply today by visiting www.redrockpropertymanagement.com. For more information or to schedule a showing contact Red Rock Property Management at 435-703-9946 or questions@redrockcompanies.com. Be sure to stop by our website for more details and to see our other great properties.

(RLNE2483094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2160 W 1710 N have any available units?
2160 W 1710 N has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2160 W 1710 N have?
Some of 2160 W 1710 N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2160 W 1710 N currently offering any rent specials?
2160 W 1710 N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2160 W 1710 N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2160 W 1710 N is pet friendly.
Does 2160 W 1710 N offer parking?
No, 2160 W 1710 N does not offer parking.
Does 2160 W 1710 N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2160 W 1710 N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2160 W 1710 N have a pool?
No, 2160 W 1710 N does not have a pool.
Does 2160 W 1710 N have accessible units?
No, 2160 W 1710 N does not have accessible units.
Does 2160 W 1710 N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2160 W 1710 N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2160 W 1710 N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2160 W 1710 N does not have units with air conditioning.
