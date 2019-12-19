All apartments in St. George
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:38 AM

2056 Middleton Drive #24

2056 East Middleton Drive · (435) 294-3576
Location

2056 East Middleton Drive, St. George, UT 84770

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2056 Middleton Drive #24 · Avail. now

$1,795

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2373 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Five bedroom, three bath, 2,300 sq ft townhome for rent! - This large townhome has on the main floor the master bedroom and two other bedrooms. There is a balcony upstairs, nice open living room, dining room, and a laundry room. Downstairs is a finished walkout basement with a family room, two bedrooms, a bathroom, and another laundry room. Has a two car garage with a driveway. Home has a private, fully fenced, small backyard. This townhome is conveniently located near shopping and restaurants.

NO pets and NO smoking - firm.

Apply today by visiting www.redrockpropertymanagement.com. For more information or to schedule a showing contact Red Rock Property Management at 435-703-9946 or questions@redrockcompanies.com. Be sure to stop by our website for more details and to see our other great properties.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3826917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2056 Middleton Drive #24 have any available units?
2056 Middleton Drive #24 has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2056 Middleton Drive #24 currently offering any rent specials?
2056 Middleton Drive #24 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2056 Middleton Drive #24 pet-friendly?
No, 2056 Middleton Drive #24 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. George.
Does 2056 Middleton Drive #24 offer parking?
Yes, 2056 Middleton Drive #24 does offer parking.
Does 2056 Middleton Drive #24 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2056 Middleton Drive #24 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2056 Middleton Drive #24 have a pool?
No, 2056 Middleton Drive #24 does not have a pool.
Does 2056 Middleton Drive #24 have accessible units?
No, 2056 Middleton Drive #24 does not have accessible units.
Does 2056 Middleton Drive #24 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2056 Middleton Drive #24 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2056 Middleton Drive #24 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2056 Middleton Drive #24 does not have units with air conditioning.
