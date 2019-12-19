All apartments in St. George
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2050 S 1400 E #B102

2050 South 1400 East · (435) 294-3576
Location

2050 South 1400 East, St. George, UT 84790

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2050 S 1400 E #B102 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Furnished Condo on the Golf Course - All utilities included! - This is a beautiful fully furnished condo right on the 10th green of the St. George Golf Course. Beautiful views and right across the street from the clubhouse. Perfect location with all the HOA amenities included! Tennis courts, pickleball courts, swimming pool, hot tub, clubhouse, water, sewer, garbage, and lawn maintenance. Washer and dryer included.

*All utilities including cable and Internet CAN be included with a max cap of $250.00 per month, anything in excess will be charged separately*

This home has a newly updated spacious master bathroom with a large jacuzzi jet tub. The Master bedroom has a king-sized bed with a private patio and a walk-in closet. Large private courtyard and covered patio with a sun-screen.

Looking for a lease from 5/27/20 - 11/30/20

No smoking and no pets - FIRM.

Apply today by visiting www.redrockpropertymanagement.com. For more information or to schedule a showing contact Red Rock Property Management at 435-703-9946 or questions@redrockcompanies.com. Be sure to stop by our website for more details and to see our other great properties.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2273738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

