2050 S 1400 E #B102

Furnished Condo on the Golf Course - All utilities included! - This is a beautiful fully furnished condo right on the 10th green of the St. George Golf Course. Beautiful views and right across the street from the clubhouse. Perfect location with all the HOA amenities included! Tennis courts, pickleball courts, swimming pool, hot tub, clubhouse, water, sewer, garbage, and lawn maintenance. Washer and dryer included.



*All utilities including cable and Internet CAN be included with a max cap of $250.00 per month, anything in excess will be charged separately*



This home has a newly updated spacious master bathroom with a large jacuzzi jet tub. The Master bedroom has a king-sized bed with a private patio and a walk-in closet. Large private courtyard and covered patio with a sun-screen.



Looking for a lease from 5/27/20 - 11/30/20



No smoking and no pets - FIRM.



No Pets Allowed



