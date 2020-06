Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

2031 E Colorado # 403 Available 04/10/20 Pet Friendly-Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home with 2 car garage - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a large open kitchen, living room and dining room. The kitchen has lots of cabinets, a large pantry, and granite countertops. The laundry room also has lots of additional storage. The master has a large walk-in closet. This beautifully upgraded home backs to open space and views of Pine Valley Mountains. The east-facing back yard is shaded for the afternoon making it great for relaxing or grilling. It also has an attached 2 car garage.



Pets under 25 lbs allowed for an additional $50/month/pet as well as an additional $500/pet security deposit.



No smoking - FIRM



Contact Red Rock Property Management today to schedule a showing at 435-703-9946 or email questions@redrockcompanies.com. Visit RedRockPropertyManagement.com/vacancies to apply and view all other properties.



