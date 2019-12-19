Amenities

1973 W 1940 N Available 07/07/20 Single Family Home in Ironwood Community - St. George - 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage single family home



Located in the Ironwood community in St. George, UT



Vaulted ceilings, W/D hookups, gas stove, shaded & fenced in backyard.



Oversize tub & walk-in shower in the master suite.



Tenants have access to the community pool.



Rent: $1495

Deposit: $2250

Tenants pay all utilities



No Pets / No Smoking



435-867-1136

435-867-1136



*Available date listed reflects the date property will become vacant. Property will be move in ready within 2-3 weeks of date listed, depending on condition property is left in. Please call the office at 435-867-1136 for more details.



One Year Lease



