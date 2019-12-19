All apartments in St. George
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1973 W 1940 N

1973 West 1940 North · (435) 867-1136
Location

1973 West 1940 North, St. George, UT 84770

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1973 W 1940 N · Avail. Jul 7

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
pool
range
Unit Amenities
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
1973 W 1940 N Available 07/07/20 Single Family Home in Ironwood Community - St. George - 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage single family home

Located in the Ironwood community in St. George, UT

Vaulted ceilings, W/D hookups, gas stove, shaded & fenced in backyard.

Oversize tub & walk-in shower in the master suite.

Tenants have access to the community pool.

Rent: $1495
Deposit: $2250
Tenants pay all utilities

No Pets / No Smoking

Contact our office today to schedule a showing!
435-867-1136

*Available date listed reflects the date property will become vacant. Property will be move in ready within 2-3 weeks of date listed, depending on condition property is left in. Please call the office at 435-867-1136 for more details.

One Year Lease

(RLNE5854658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

