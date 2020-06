Amenities

1474 W 1040 N #1 Available 07/24/20 3 bedroom 2 bath condo available - Cozy three bedroom, two bathroom condo with updated carpet and paint. Has a fenced in, personal patio in the back. Conveniently located to schools and shopping. Preferably a 12-month lease or longer.



Photos are of a similar unit



NO PETS - FIRM.

NO smoking.



