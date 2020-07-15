Amenities

in unit laundry garage furnished

1429 N 2200 W Available 08/07/20 Snowbird and builder Special! Flexible lease options available. - Spectacular furnished home near Snow Canyon High School, Sand Hollow Aquatic Center, Restaurants, Shopping, Medical, and much more! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage!



Flexible lease options, perfect for someone building a new home!



Included are all kitchen appliances, washer/dryer, and full landscaping.



No Pets

No Smoking



$35 application fee per adult

all applications are online at www.utah1st.com/vacancies/



