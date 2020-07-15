All apartments in St. George
1429 N 2200 W

1429 North 2200 West · No Longer Available
Location

1429 North 2200 West, St. George, UT 84770
Seven Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1429 N 2200 W Available 08/07/20 Snowbird and builder Special! Flexible lease options available. - Spectacular furnished home near Snow Canyon High School, Sand Hollow Aquatic Center, Restaurants, Shopping, Medical, and much more! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage!

Flexible lease options, perfect for someone building a new home!

Included are all kitchen appliances, washer/dryer, and full landscaping.

No Pets
No Smoking

$35 application fee per adult
all applications are online at www.utah1st.com/vacancies/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4237138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1429 N 2200 W have any available units?
1429 N 2200 W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. George, UT.
Is 1429 N 2200 W currently offering any rent specials?
1429 N 2200 W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 N 2200 W pet-friendly?
No, 1429 N 2200 W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. George.
Does 1429 N 2200 W offer parking?
Yes, 1429 N 2200 W offers parking.
Does 1429 N 2200 W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1429 N 2200 W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 N 2200 W have a pool?
No, 1429 N 2200 W does not have a pool.
Does 1429 N 2200 W have accessible units?
No, 1429 N 2200 W does not have accessible units.
Does 1429 N 2200 W have units with dishwashers?
No, 1429 N 2200 W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1429 N 2200 W have units with air conditioning?
No, 1429 N 2200 W does not have units with air conditioning.
