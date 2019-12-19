All apartments in St. George
1178 E 300 S #B203

1178 East 300 South · (435) 703-9946
Location

1178 East 300 South, St. George, UT 84790

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1178 E 300 S #B203 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

cable included
Unit Amenities
cable included
Property Amenities
La Paloma Condo with 2-Bedrooms and 2-Bathrooms - This 2-bedroom and 2-bathroom condo is in the La Paloma Condos. Fresh paint throughout. Close to shopping, Dixie State University, and Restaurants. HOA fees included in rent and amenities include front and back yard care, and water, sewer, and garbage. Photos are of a similar unit. More photos coming soon. No showings until 6/16.

NO PETS FIRM. NO SMOKING FIRM. 12+ MONTH LEASE FIRM.

Apply today at https://www.redrockpropertymanagement.com/vacancies/

To schedule a showing contact Red Rock Property Management at 435-703-9946 or email questions@redrockcompanies.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5822960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1178 E 300 S #B203 have any available units?
1178 E 300 S #B203 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1178 E 300 S #B203 currently offering any rent specials?
1178 E 300 S #B203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1178 E 300 S #B203 pet-friendly?
No, 1178 E 300 S #B203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. George.
Does 1178 E 300 S #B203 offer parking?
No, 1178 E 300 S #B203 does not offer parking.
Does 1178 E 300 S #B203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1178 E 300 S #B203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1178 E 300 S #B203 have a pool?
No, 1178 E 300 S #B203 does not have a pool.
Does 1178 E 300 S #B203 have accessible units?
No, 1178 E 300 S #B203 does not have accessible units.
Does 1178 E 300 S #B203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1178 E 300 S #B203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1178 E 300 S #B203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1178 E 300 S #B203 does not have units with air conditioning.
