1178 E 300 S #B203

La Paloma Condo with 2-Bedrooms and 2-Bathrooms - This 2-bedroom and 2-bathroom condo is in the La Paloma Condos. Fresh paint throughout. Close to shopping, Dixie State University, and Restaurants. HOA fees included in rent and amenities include front and back yard care, and water, sewer, and garbage. Photos are of a similar unit. More photos coming soon. No showings until 6/16.



NO PETS FIRM. NO SMOKING FIRM. 12+ MONTH LEASE FIRM.



Apply today at https://www.redrockpropertymanagement.com/vacancies/



To schedule a showing contact Red Rock Property Management at 435-703-9946 or email questions@redrockcompanies.com.



