1050 E Brigham Rd #20

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

55 and older, Fully Furnished, 2 bed 2 bath for rent - This Fully furnished rental is available now. It is located in a 55 and older community, close to shopping, and has access to a community pool, hot tub, Common areas with grass, Horse shoes, Tennis court, Basic cable and a 2 car garage. The HOA also covers water, sewer, garbage and maintains the landscaping both front and back. Tenants responsible to pay power bill if it goes over $100. The home has patio furniture including a BBQ Grill.



NO PETS (HOA does not allow pets)



NO SMOKING



At least 6 month lease required longer term lease available as well.



All tenants will need to submit an application through our website at www.cbstgeorgerentals.com



To schedule a showing or for additional questions please call 435-272-4699



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4442160)