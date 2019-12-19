All apartments in St. George
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1050 E Brigham Rd #20

1050 East Brigham Road · (435) 272-4699
Location

1050 East Brigham Road, St. George, UT 84790

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1050 E Brigham Rd #20 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
55 and older, Fully Furnished, 2 bed 2 bath for rent - This Fully furnished rental is available now. It is located in a 55 and older community, close to shopping, and has access to a community pool, hot tub, Common areas with grass, Horse shoes, Tennis court, Basic cable and a 2 car garage. The HOA also covers water, sewer, garbage and maintains the landscaping both front and back. Tenants responsible to pay power bill if it goes over $100. The home has patio furniture including a BBQ Grill.

NO PETS (HOA does not allow pets)

NO SMOKING

At least 6 month lease required longer term lease available as well.

All tenants will need to submit an application through our website at www.cbstgeorgerentals.com

To schedule a showing or for additional questions please call 435-272-4699

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4442160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

