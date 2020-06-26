472 E. Granite Avenue Apt 2

Amenities
Cozy & Comfortable 1bed/1bath minutes in South Salt Lake City!
For the fastest response, and info on how to apply please TEXT Lena at (801) 903.2992 with your name and desired property!
Perks:
-NEWLY REMODELED
-Open kitchen layout
-Plenty of cupboards and counter space
-Washer and dryer hookups
-Ample storage in unit
-Plush carpet in living room and bedroom
-Front lawn area with nearby creek
-Covered assigned parking
-Close to TRAX rail and bus lines
-Minutes from the beautiful Robert R Fitts Park, Liberty Park, Sugar House Park, and I-80 access
-Pets UNDER 25lbs allowed with no pet deposit or monthly pet rent
-Requirements: 620 credit minimum (or co-signer needed), no felonies, and no evictions
*Square footage is approximated and all features are subject to change.
*Property must be seen in-person, no sight unseen move-ins.
*Our Company follows all Fair-Housing Rules and Guidelines.