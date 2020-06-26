All apartments in South Salt Lake
Find more places like 472 E. Granite Avenue Apt 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Salt Lake, UT
/
472 E. Granite Avenue Apt 2
Last updated July 16 2020 at 5:00 AM

472 E. Granite Avenue Apt 2

472 East Granite Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Salt Lake
See all
South Salt Lake City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

472 East Granite Avenue, South Salt Lake, UT 84115
South Salt Lake City

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Cozy & Comfortable 1bed/1bath minutes in South Salt Lake City!

For the fastest response, and info on how to apply please TEXT Lena at (801) 903.2992 with your name and desired property!

Perks:
-NEWLY REMODELED
-Open kitchen layout
-Plenty of cupboards and counter space
-Washer and dryer hookups
-Ample storage in unit
-Plush carpet in living room and bedroom
-Front lawn area with nearby creek
-Covered assigned parking
-Close to TRAX rail and bus lines
-Minutes from the beautiful Robert R Fitts Park, Liberty Park, Sugar House Park, and I-80 access
-Pets UNDER 25lbs allowed with no pet deposit or monthly pet rent
-Requirements: 620 credit minimum (or co-signer needed), no felonies, and no evictions

*Square footage is approximated and all features are subject to change.
*Property must be seen in-person, no sight unseen move-ins.
*Our Company follows all Fair-Housing Rules and Guidelines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 472 E. Granite Avenue Apt 2 have any available units?
472 E. Granite Avenue Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Salt Lake, UT.
What amenities does 472 E. Granite Avenue Apt 2 have?
Some of 472 E. Granite Avenue Apt 2's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 472 E. Granite Avenue Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
472 E. Granite Avenue Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 472 E. Granite Avenue Apt 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 472 E. Granite Avenue Apt 2 is pet friendly.
Does 472 E. Granite Avenue Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 472 E. Granite Avenue Apt 2 offers parking.
Does 472 E. Granite Avenue Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 472 E. Granite Avenue Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 472 E. Granite Avenue Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 472 E. Granite Avenue Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 472 E. Granite Avenue Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 472 E. Granite Avenue Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 472 E. Granite Avenue Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 472 E. Granite Avenue Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 472 E. Granite Avenue Apt 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 472 E. Granite Avenue Apt 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

COMMONS ON 2ND
2860 S 200 E
South Salt Lake, UT 84115
Sunnyvale
764 W 3940 S
South Salt Lake, UT 84123
Brickstone Apartments on 33rd
220 E 3300 S
South Salt Lake, UT 84115
The Crossing
99 E Central Pointe Pl
South Salt Lake, UT 84115
The Ritz
2265 S State St
South Salt Lake, UT 84115
Le Vail Chateau
3480 S 300 E
South Salt Lake, UT 84115
Riverfront
745 W Fine Dr
South Salt Lake, UT 84119
Sun River
1080 W 3300
South Salt Lake, UT 84119

Similar Pages

South Salt Lake 1 BedroomsSouth Salt Lake 2 Bedrooms
South Salt Lake Apartments with BalconiesSouth Salt Lake Apartments with Parking
South Salt Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTOrem, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTLayton, UTOgden, UT
Taylorsville, UTMidvale, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTHolladay, UTLehi, UTRiverton, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UT
Cottonwood Heights, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UTWoods Cross, UTWest Point, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Salt Lake City

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College