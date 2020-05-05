All apartments in South Ogden
5660 Meadow Lane #145

5660 South Meadow Lane · (801) 621-2121
Location

5660 South Meadow Lane, South Ogden, UT 84403
South Ogden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5660 Meadow Lane #145 · Avail. now

$675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

5660 Meadow Lane #145 Available 06/01/20 Meadow lane condo, South Ogden - This South Ogden condo is located close to local amenities and area recreation. Perfect condo with 2 bedroom, gas fireplace does not work, designated parking stall, and a great layout. No pets allowed. No smoking allowed on property. Tenants pay all utilities ( Gas and Water paid through HOA tenants are billed monthly as per HOA break down on these charges for there unit. tenants put power in there own name), Laundry on site in the building next door.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY
All properties are first come first served with completed application
Credit and Criminal background checks will be performed on all applicants
Pictures shown are the most current on record and maybe of another unit in complex that is similar to unit being rented
Physical walk through of the property is required prior to security deposit being accepted
Our no pet policy does not apply to documented Assistance animals

All applications must be submitted on our website at www.froerer.net or in person at 2600 Washington Blvd. Ogden, UT 84401

For more information, to schedule a showing or to see what else is available call 801-621-2121 or go to http://www.froerer.net

This property is being offered by Froerer Real Estate Inc. Utah property management and real estate investing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3966997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5660 Meadow Lane #145 have any available units?
5660 Meadow Lane #145 has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5660 Meadow Lane #145 currently offering any rent specials?
5660 Meadow Lane #145 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5660 Meadow Lane #145 pet-friendly?
No, 5660 Meadow Lane #145 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Ogden.
Does 5660 Meadow Lane #145 offer parking?
Yes, 5660 Meadow Lane #145 does offer parking.
Does 5660 Meadow Lane #145 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5660 Meadow Lane #145 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5660 Meadow Lane #145 have a pool?
No, 5660 Meadow Lane #145 does not have a pool.
Does 5660 Meadow Lane #145 have accessible units?
No, 5660 Meadow Lane #145 does not have accessible units.
Does 5660 Meadow Lane #145 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5660 Meadow Lane #145 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5660 Meadow Lane #145 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5660 Meadow Lane #145 does not have units with air conditioning.
