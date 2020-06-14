40 Apartments for rent in South Ogden, UT with garage

South Ogden, Utah was originally called Burch Creek after a founding pioneer and has an interesting early history. One of the first structures was actually a six-room building that was constructed to house smallpox patients in isolation.

The area of South Ogden developed into a farming community, but these days, it is primarily developed residential property. Located just north of Salt Lake City and on the south side of Ogden, it's an ideal community for anyone wanting access to the entire Salt Lake City metro area. SW Washington Boulevard, also called U.S. 89, forms the western boundary. The south fronts the Weber River and I-84 as they begin up the front range of the Wasatch Mountains. Amazing scenery, plentiful outdoor recreation and easy access to the city make this area quite desirable.