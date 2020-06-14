Apartment List
40 Apartments for rent in South Ogden, UT with garage

South Ogden apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14
South Ogden
1 Unit Available
1336 E 6125 S
1336 West 6125 South, South Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1156 sqft
Cute town home for rent in Ogden! This is a fantastic town home that is lovely and updated. Great style and charm! This home is very close to down town Ogden and Weber Canyon. Mins away from Weber State! This home also has a large fantastic kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of South Ogden

Last updated June 14
Washington Terrace
1 Unit Available
4549 South 250 East
4549 South 250 East, Washington Terrace, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1768 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Washington Terrace! This spacious home features an welcoming updated kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

Last updated June 13
T.O. Smith
1 Unit Available
1066 35th St.
1066 35th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$945
864 sqft
1066 35th St. Available 06/15/20 - Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in a great location. This property has a fully fenced back yard, with a single car garage. Located approximately 2 minutes from Weber State University. Small dogs negotiable.

Last updated June 13
East Central Ogden
1 Unit Available
724 30th St FRONT
724 30th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex - Great two bedroom, one bath duplex with garage. Kitchen and bathroom are recently updated. Garage with workbench and shelving. Wood flooring, washer and dryer included. Window AC unit.
Results within 5 miles of South Ogden
Last updated June 14
15 Units Available
Claradon Village
3560 South Midland Drive, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$959
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1132 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of Claradon Village Apartments, West Haven's newest community! Claradon Village offers Luxury, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 14
2 Units Available
Greyhawk Townhomes
3310 N 1750 E, Layton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1558 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1487 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary residential communities that Layton has to offer; Designed with your life style in mind, Greyhawk Townhomes offers 2 and 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhomes.
Last updated June 14
12 Units Available
One West
2112 W 3300 S, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,015
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1079 sqft
Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, smart home technology, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A smoke-free community. On-site splash pad, garages and basketball court. Resort-like pool and spa.
Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
Haven Cove Townhomes
1630 W 2000 S, Marriott-Slaterville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1327 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amid scenic mountain views and open stretches of greenspace, Haven Cove Townhomes is the perfect starting point for a life well lived in West Haven.

Last updated June 14
Hillcrest - Bonneville
1 Unit Available
550 8th St
550 8th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
800 sqft
New paint and carpet throughout this 800 sqft front unit of a side by side duplex. There are 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom and a large living room. The kitchen is equipped with a fridge and gas stove.

Last updated June 13
Lincoln - Edison
1 Unit Available
654 North Street
654 North Street, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
654 North Street Available 07/10/20 Townhouse - This beautiful remodeled town home has new flooring, updated kitchen with new appliances, new carpet, paint throughout.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2444 Andover St
2444 Andover, West Haven, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
2444 Andover St Available 07/07/20 Beautiful town home for rent in West Haven - Built in 2015, beautiful town home with open layout, 1 car garage and a spacious master suite. Walk in closet and master bath in master suite.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2042 Evans Cove Loop
2042 Evans Cove Loop East, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1493 sqft
Well Kept Layton 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse!! - Take a look at this well maintained Layton 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse.

Last updated June 14
Stonefield Village
1 Unit Available
1691 North 25 East
1691 North 25 East, Layton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1728 sqft
Beautiful, well maintained 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in the Layton! Please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.

Last updated June 14
Mt Ogden
1 Unit Available
1408 BINFORD ST
1408 Binford Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
The beautiful home is located above Harrison, in front of Polk Elementary School and walking distance to Ogden High School This basement was just 100% remodeled.

Last updated May 14
Horace Mann
1 Unit Available
1305 Henderson Drive
1305 Henderson Drive, Ogden, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,475
2712 sqft
1305 Henderson Drive - Large 5 bedroom and 2-bathroom home for rent in Ogden. Home has an open floor plan, with a beautiful kitchen. Hardwood through-out main living and nice plush carpet in the bedrooms.

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
1804 East Whitetail Drive
1804 East Whitetail Drive, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
**Half Off Special**Spacious and Modern Three Bedroom Four Bath Townhouse - Move in now and receive half of your first months rent.

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
2596 N 1600 E
2596 North 1600 East, Layton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1672 sqft
4 Bed 2 Bath House for Rent in Layton - 4 Bed 2 Bath House for Rent in Layton Rent $1595/mo Base Deposit $1595 Pet Deposit $300 per pet plus a month pet fee of $35 per pet. Attached two car garage, roomy kitchen and dining area.

Last updated April 9
1 Unit Available
2918 North 1175 West
2918 North 1175 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1445 sqft
Beautiful Three Bedroom Townhouse In Layton - Newly remodeled three bedroom two bath, 1445 square feet located in Parkway Village. Brand new paint throughout the ENTIRE home, luxury vinyl flooring downstairs, and brand new epoxy floor in garage.
Results within 10 miles of South Ogden
Last updated June 14
West Point
35 Units Available
The Pointe at West Point
101 North 2000 West, West Point, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,045
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1388 sqft
The Pointe is a brand-new apartment community crafted to accommodate the concept of delightful West Point living.
Last updated June 14
34 Units Available
Bria
3330 West 4000 South, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1498 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Last updated June 14
Pleasant View
1 Unit Available
Cove at Pleasant View Town Homes
255 W 2700 N, Pleasant View, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1493 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary residential communities that Pleasant View has to offer; Designed with your life style in mind, The Cove at Pleasant View offers 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhomes.
Last updated June 14
9 Units Available
Aderra
4643 S 3500 W, Roy, UT
1 Bedroom
$970
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1236 sqft
Close proximity to FrontRunner and I-15 access. Spacious units have granite countertops, contemporary lighting and modern dark cabinetry throughout. Residents can enjoy a pool, fitness center, community playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly, with Bark Park.
Last updated June 12
9 Units Available
Legacy Cottages
250 N Adamswood Rd, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
976 sqft
Welcome to Legacy Cottages of Layton, an active 55+ Senior Living Community! Where every apartment home has been thoughtfully designed to embrace a carefree, enjoyable lifestyle for those 55 years and better.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
1027 W 2050 S
1027 West 2050 South, Syracuse, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1508 sqft
This unique home is warm and inviting. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and is close to freeways, shopping, health clubs, restaurants, groceries and hotels. This 1508 square ft property is pet-friendly. Very private, and affordable.
City Guide for South Ogden, UT

South Ogden, Utah was originally called Burch Creek after a founding pioneer and has an interesting early history. One of the first structures was actually a six-room building that was constructed to house smallpox patients in isolation.

The area of South Ogden developed into a farming community, but these days, it is primarily developed residential property. Located just north of Salt Lake City and on the south side of Ogden, it's an ideal community for anyone wanting access to the entire Salt Lake City metro area. SW Washington Boulevard, also called U.S. 89, forms the western boundary. The south fronts the Weber River and I-84 as they begin up the front range of the Wasatch Mountains. Amazing scenery, plentiful outdoor recreation and easy access to the city make this area quite desirable. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in South Ogden, UT

South Ogden apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

