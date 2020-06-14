40 Apartments for rent in South Ogden, UT with garage
1 of 17
1 of 12
1 of 2
1 of 1
1 of 12
1 of 15
1 of 26
1 of 34
1 of 17
1 of 1
1 of 11
1 of 18
1 of 36
1 of 13
1 of 25
1 of 50
1 of 13
1 of 20
1 of 3
1 of 21
1 of 13
1 of 26
1 of 27
1 of 20
South Ogden, Utah was originally called Burch Creek after a founding pioneer and has an interesting early history. One of the first structures was actually a six-room building that was constructed to house smallpox patients in isolation.
The area of South Ogden developed into a farming community, but these days, it is primarily developed residential property. Located just north of Salt Lake City and on the south side of Ogden, it's an ideal community for anyone wanting access to the entire Salt Lake City metro area. SW Washington Boulevard, also called U.S. 89, forms the western boundary. The south fronts the Weber River and I-84 as they begin up the front range of the Wasatch Mountains. Amazing scenery, plentiful outdoor recreation and easy access to the city make this area quite desirable. See more
South Ogden apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.