pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM
48 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in South Ogden, UT
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
South Ogden
1022 E 5275 S
1022 East 5275 South, South Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
2100 sqft
This home is a beautiful, fully furnished executive rental! Everything you will need to live in the home is included from furniture to cookware.
Results within 1 mile of South Ogden
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Ogden
Christopher Village
4935 Old Post Rd, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
1050 sqft
Nestled in a serene residential area near Harrison Blvd and Old Post Road, Christopher Village is ideally located within one mile south of Weber State university.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Weber
6600 S 475 E - Unit 2
6600 South 475 East, South Weber, UT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
Newly remodeled 4 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom South Weber Home! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 4 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom South Weber Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.
Results within 5 miles of South Ogden
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
5 Units Available
The Cove on Bruce Street
400 N Bruce St, Clearfield, UT
2 Bedrooms
$955
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cove on Bruce Street in Clearfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
8 Units Available
Taylor
ReNew Canyon Ridge
1455 Valley Dr, Ogden, UT
1 Bedroom
$960
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
915 sqft
Prime location on the golf course with beautiful views. Community has 24 hour gym, laundry, tennis court and pool. E-payments available for easy rent payment. Units have been recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
One West
2112 W 3300 S, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,070
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1079 sqft
Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, smart home technology, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A smoke-free community. On-site splash pad, garages and basketball court. Resort-like pool and spa.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
10 Units Available
Cherry Creek Apartments
1551 W Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,002
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
874 sqft
Cherry Creek Apartments are situated on a hill overlooking Ogden Valley right near I-15. These simple but luxurious apartments include dishwashers, hardwood floors, and outdoor space as well as access to the amazing community amenities.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
10 Units Available
Fox Creek
1656 N Hill Field Rd, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$982
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
889 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units in a well-maintained community with covered parking and fitness room. Furnished apartments come with bathtubs, air conditioning and fireplaces. Clubhouse, hot tub and package receiving services. Near James E. Woodward Park.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
4 Units Available
Haven Cove Townhomes
1630 W 2000 S, Marriott-Slaterville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1327 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1433 sqft
Amid scenic mountain views and open stretches of greenspace, Haven Cove Townhomes is the perfect starting point for a life well lived in West Haven.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
10 Units Available
Claradon Village
3560 South Midland Drive, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$999
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1132 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of Claradon Village Apartments, West Haven's newest community! Claradon Village offers Luxury, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Jefferson
City Garden Apartments
357 27th St, Ogden, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,015
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1027 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest - Bonneville
336 Washington Blvd
336 Washington Boulevard, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1170 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Ogden Home! PET FRIENDLY!! - Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Ogden Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Central Ogden
2545 Eccles Avenue
2545 Eccles Avenue, Ogden, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
4094 sqft
2545 Eccles Avenue - Come check out this beautiful home before it is too late! This home is in the David Eccles Subdivision, which is a historic neighborhood located in Ogden.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sunset
2354 N 350 W
2354 North 350 West, Sunset, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1100 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This fantastic home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from I-15, 300 North & Train Watch Park! It offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom spread
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
East Central Ogden
2156 Fowler Ave
2156 Fowler Avenue, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1084 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This remodeled home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from Harrison Blvd, Liberty Park & Ogden Canyon! It offers 3 bedrooms and 1
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Central Ogden
2361 Harrison Blvd 1
2361 Harrison Boulevard, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
?Beautifully Remodeled 3-Bed House on East Bench? - Property Id: 284383 Available now! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom property from top to bottom on the East Bench of Ogden.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1184 W 4400 S
1184 West 4400 South, Riverdale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$875
Spacious 2 bed backs to Riverdale Splash Park - Property Id: 265385 Spacious 2 bedroom unit that has full washer/dryer hookup. Eat-in kitchen. Personal locked storage space attached to covered parking. Backs to Riverdale Splash park.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sunset
2537 N 350 W
2537 North 350 West, Sunset, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1050 sqft
2537 N 350 W Available 08/07/20 Beautiful single level home with fenced yard - Large covered patio in fenced backyard. 2 bedroom 1 bathroom single level home with an open layout. Fenced back yard and mature shade trees. 1 car garage. Swamp cooler.
1 of 25
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Horace Mann
1305 Henderson Drive
1305 Henderson Drive, Ogden, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,475
2712 sqft
1305 Henderson Drive - Large 5 bedroom and 2-bathroom home for rent in Ogden. Home has an open floor plan, with a beautiful kitchen. Hardwood through-out main living and nice plush carpet in the bedrooms.
1 of 50
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1804 East Whitetail Drive
1804 East Whitetail Drive, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
**Half Off Special**Spacious and Modern Three Bedroom Four Bath Townhouse - Move in now and receive half of your first months rent.
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2596 N 1600 E
2596 North 1600 East, Layton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1672 sqft
4 Bed 2 Bath House for Rent in Layton - 4 Bed 2 Bath House for Rent in Layton Rent $1595/mo Base Deposit $1595 Pet Deposit $300 per pet plus a month pet fee of $35 per pet. Attached two car garage, roomy kitchen and dining area.
1 of 20
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2918 North 1175 West
2918 North 1175 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1445 sqft
Beautiful Three Bedroom Townhouse In Layton - Newly remodeled three bedroom two bath, 1445 square feet located in Parkway Village. Brand new paint throughout the ENTIRE home, luxury vinyl flooring downstairs, and brand new epoxy floor in garage.
1 of 12
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
East Central Ogden
511 E 20th St
511 20th St, Ogden, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
683 sqft
Newly remodeled 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Home! Top of the line Home and Kitchen Appliances included! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator,
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
East Central Ogden
2205 Quincy Avenue
2205 Quincy Avenue, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1060 sqft
BRAND NEW! Come make this your new home! This home has been remodeled top to bottom and comes with everything you need to to make a house a home. Pets are negotiable on a case-by-case basis.
