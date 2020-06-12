/
3 bedroom apartments
188 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Saratoga Springs, UT
Aldara Apartment Homes
1256 N Commerce Dr, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1426 sqft
We believe that luxury is more than just what you can see on a tour. Its about how you live after you move into Aldara Apartments in Saratoga Springs. The keys of true luxury are privacy, flexibility, and the ability to live the lifestyle you choose.
86 East Moccasin Court
86 East Moccasin Court, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1800 sqft
Lakeside Gated Community Living - Lakeside Gated Community Living in an INTELLIGENTLY DESIGNED CUSTOM HOME OFFERING HIGH QUALITY OF LIFE!! Immaculate, elegantly appointed home with many upgrades by Utah Lake in highly sought after area of Saratoga
309 E Windward Ct.
309 East Windward Court, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1750 sqft
309 E Windward Ct. Available 06/26/20 PET FRIENDLY - THE COVE TOWNHOME IN SARATOGA SPRINGS - TOWNHOME IN SARATOGA SPRINGS The Cove 309 E Windward Ct Saratoga Springs, UT 84045 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath 1 Car Garage 1,734 Sq. Ft.
237 E Warbler Ct
237 E Warbler Ct, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1347 sqft
New Townhome in Great Location - This new townhome is located on the banks of the Jordan River and is close to everything. It is close to the Costco (under construction), Lehi main, Redwood rd, close to Thanksgiving Point and the Silicon Slopes.
1776 W Newcastle Ln A201
1776 W Newcastle Ln, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1272 sqft
$200 OFF 1ST MONTH's RENT - BRAND NEW QUAILHILL SARATOGA SPRINGS CONDO - BRAND NEW SARATOGA SPRINGS CONDO Quailhill Community 1776 W Newcastle Ln, A201 Saratoga Springs, UT 84045 3 Bed / 2 Bath 1 Car Garage 1,272 Sq. Ft.
74 Archmore Street
74 Archmore Street, Saratoga Springs, UT
74 Archmore Street Available 07/27/20 4 Bedroom Home In Saratoga Springs--Available July - Beautiful natural setting with walking and biking paths to lake and ponds. 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
107 Ashgrove Lane
107 E Ashgrove Ln, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2300 sqft
Newer town home in Saratoga Springs. Views of Utah Lake and Mount Timpanogos. 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with 2 car garage. End unit with unfinished basement which can be used for extra storage. Master bedroom has 2 huge walk in closets.
307 W Harvest Moon Dr.
307 West Harvest Moon Drive, Saratoga Springs, UT
307 W Harvest Moon Dr. Available 08/01/20 Recently Remodeled Spacious Home - Recently renovated home. Awesome community called Harvest Hills in Saratoga Springs. Easy commute to anywhere in Utah or Salt Lake County.
1485 N June St
1485 N June St, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1675 sqft
3bed/2.5bath In the Heart of Saratoga - Recently remodeled kitchen that features mosaic tile back splash, and laminate wood floors through out the spacious main level. New paint throughout gorgeous home to brighten it up.
2854 S Island Fox Ln
2854 South Island Fox Lane, Saratoga Springs, UT
2854 S Island Fox Ln Available 07/01/20 Amazing Saratoga Springs Home With Tons of Space - This spacious 4247 square foot home in Saratoga Springs coming available for rent! This wide open floor plan sports a fantastic kitchen, 5 bedrooms, 3.
154 W Springview Dr
154 Springview Drive, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1249 sqft
Cozy Condo in Saratoga Springs - Highlight Features: - 2 Car Garage - Unit Located on Ground Level - Open Floor Plan - Walk-in Closets - Great Neighborhood - Easy Access to Redwood Rd. - Playground 3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 1,249 sq.ft.
1491 S Lake View Terrace Rd
1491 West Lake View Terrace Road, Saratoga Springs, UT
Solar Home Savings on utilities with this beautiful Saratoga Springs home! This home is BEAUTIFUL! Comes equipped with hardwood floors, central A/C, natural lighting throughout, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, water softener, jetted
2002 S Clydesdale Cir
2002 South Clydesdale Circle, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2300 sqft
This beautiful apartment comes fully updated with stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors and custom paint throughout. Enjoy a cozy custom theater room with elevated seating and surround sound.
1954 N Crest Rd
1954 North Crest Road, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1275 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Saratoga Springs with 9 foot ceilings and large family room. close to shopping and restaurants.Clubhouse with pool and weight room.
1582 N Venetian Way
1582 North Venetian Way, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2446 sqft
Beautiful 3-bedroom Town home. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet W/D in unit. Freshly painted in neutral tones and new carpet.
2204 E Hawthorne St
2204 East Hawthorn Street, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1240 sqft
House- 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Approx. 1240 Sq. Ft.
156 W Apple Ave
156 West Apple Avenue, Saratoga Springs, UT
Over a quarter of an acre! The home has new paint and carpet, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings & finished basement. *All vinyl will be replaced and home will be cleaned prior to move in. Tenant pays all utilities & maintains yard.
2189 N Springtime Dr.
2189 Springview Drive, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1229 sqft
Beautiful 3-bedroom condo. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet. Freshly painted in neutral tones and new carpet.
Results within 1 mile of Saratoga Springs
Porter Ranch Townhomes
3931 E. Cardon Lane, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1525 sqft
Driving directions: From I-15 headed South from Lehi. Exit #278 Pioneer Crossing West -- Saratoga Springs & Eagle Mountain. Follow West 9.6 Miles to Redwood Road and turn Left. Follow South for 0.8 miles to Pony Express Parkway and turn Right.
3126 W Willow Way
3126 West Willow Way, Lehi, UT
Spacious 4 Bedroom Lehi Home - Huge Fenced Yard! - *PHOTOS TAKEN PRIOR TO CLEANING - CLEANING & REPAIRS IN PROGRESS* Highlight Features: - Spacious Dinning Room & Living Room - Huge Pantry - 3 Car Garage with Storage Space - Fenced Yard - Washer &
5121 N Marble Fox Way
5121 N Marble Fox Way, Lehi, UT
TRAVERSE MOUNTAIN END-UNIT TOWNHOME LEHI - TRAVERSE MOUNTAIN TOWNHOME LEHI Canyon Trail Community 5121 N Marble Fox Way Lehi, UT 84043 4 Bed/ 3.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 2,122 Sq. Ft.
3585 E Rock Creek Rd Unit E-7
3585 East Rock Creek Road, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1248 sqft
3585 E Rock Creek Rd Unit E-7 Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 3 BED 2 BATH CONDO IN THE RANCHES!!! - Freshly painted LIKE NEW!!! Located in great and welcoming neighborhood in the Ranches.
9279 N Prairie Dune Way
9279 N Prairie Dunes Way, Eagle Mountain, UT
A PERFECT TOWNHOME IN EAGLE MOUNTAIN - Beautiful, well-kept townhome in Eagle Mountain. 3,157 sq ft. 5 beds, with extra large Master Suite, 2 Family Rooms, 3 full baths and 1 half bath. Mountain and Valley View. Sits on Golf Course.
8158 N Boulder Ln
8158 N Boulder Ln, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1756 sqft
Amazing Porters Crossing Townhome in Eagle Mountain - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
