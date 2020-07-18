All apartments in Saratoga Springs
Location

3509 South Osprey Trail, Saratoga Springs, UT 84045

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
3509 S. Osprey Trail Available 08/05/20 Beautiful Rambler in Saratoga Springs! - This beautiful and spacious home in the lovely community of Village of Hawks Ranch in Saratoga Springs will be ready for move in August 5, 2020!

Features include vaulted ceilings, open kitchen with dining area, stainless steel appliances, master bed & bath with walk-in closet, main floor laundry, beautifully finished basement with huge game room and fireplace, and plenty of storage space.

With West facing lake and mountain views, added bonuses include park like landscaping, gorgeous rock wall, auto sprinklers, RV parking and more!

Call or text now for more information! www.v7realtyservices.com

(RLNE3914126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3509 S. Osprey Trail have any available units?
3509 S. Osprey Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saratoga Springs, UT.
What amenities does 3509 S. Osprey Trail have?
Some of 3509 S. Osprey Trail's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3509 S. Osprey Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3509 S. Osprey Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3509 S. Osprey Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3509 S. Osprey Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3509 S. Osprey Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3509 S. Osprey Trail offers parking.
Does 3509 S. Osprey Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3509 S. Osprey Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3509 S. Osprey Trail have a pool?
No, 3509 S. Osprey Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3509 S. Osprey Trail have accessible units?
No, 3509 S. Osprey Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3509 S. Osprey Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3509 S. Osprey Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3509 S. Osprey Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3509 S. Osprey Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
