Amenities

pet friendly parking stainless steel walk in closets fireplace game room

3509 S. Osprey Trail Available 08/05/20 Beautiful Rambler in Saratoga Springs! - This beautiful and spacious home in the lovely community of Village of Hawks Ranch in Saratoga Springs will be ready for move in August 5, 2020!



Features include vaulted ceilings, open kitchen with dining area, stainless steel appliances, master bed & bath with walk-in closet, main floor laundry, beautifully finished basement with huge game room and fireplace, and plenty of storage space.



With West facing lake and mountain views, added bonuses include park like landscaping, gorgeous rock wall, auto sprinklers, RV parking and more!



Call or text now for more information! www.v7realtyservices.com



(RLNE3914126)