2252 Harvest Moon Drive

Amenities

garage walk in closets carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

**Currently Occupied** Please call for a showing



This is quite the find! Property located in an area that backs up to open fields, giving you lots of open space and great views. Property features an open Floor Plan, Three Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths, Large Master Bedroom Suite with master bath and walk-in Closet. All New Carpet, Stove, and Fridge. Two Car Garage. VIEWS from Three Sides of this House! Convenient Location not far from Thanksgiving Point and I-15. Great affordable home in a convenient location. Must See!



For more information, please visit www.realpropertymanagementsaltlakecity.com where you can set up showings, and get more information. For anything not on the website, please call the office at (801) 571-7400.



Tenant responsible for all utilities. $45 application fee and $25 Renters Legal Liability Insurance separate. Office located at 5286 S Commerce Drive, A-106 Murray UT 84107.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 8/14/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.