Last updated July 7 2020 at 11:35 AM

2252 Harvest Moon Drive

2252 North Harvest Moon Drive · (801) 701-8048
Location

2252 North Harvest Moon Drive, Saratoga Springs, UT 84045

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1273 sqft

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**Currently Occupied** Please call for a showing

This is quite the find! Property located in an area that backs up to open fields, giving you lots of open space and great views. Property features an open Floor Plan, Three Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths, Large Master Bedroom Suite with master bath and walk-in Closet. All New Carpet, Stove, and Fridge. Two Car Garage. VIEWS from Three Sides of this House! Convenient Location not far from Thanksgiving Point and I-15. Great affordable home in a convenient location. Must See!

For more information, please visit www.realpropertymanagementsaltlakecity.com where you can set up showings, and get more information. For anything not on the website, please call the office at (801) 571-7400.

Tenant responsible for all utilities. $45 application fee and $25 Renters Legal Liability Insurance separate. Office located at 5286 S Commerce Drive, A-106 Murray UT 84107.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 8/14/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2252 Harvest Moon Drive have any available units?
2252 Harvest Moon Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2252 Harvest Moon Drive have?
Some of 2252 Harvest Moon Drive's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2252 Harvest Moon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2252 Harvest Moon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2252 Harvest Moon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2252 Harvest Moon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saratoga Springs.
Does 2252 Harvest Moon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2252 Harvest Moon Drive offers parking.
Does 2252 Harvest Moon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2252 Harvest Moon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2252 Harvest Moon Drive have a pool?
No, 2252 Harvest Moon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2252 Harvest Moon Drive have accessible units?
No, 2252 Harvest Moon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2252 Harvest Moon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2252 Harvest Moon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2252 Harvest Moon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2252 Harvest Moon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
