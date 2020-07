Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets playground

Lovely Saratoga Springs Condo - This is a great top level Condo with vaulted ceilings that over looks the mountains off the balcony. Master suite with will full bathroom and walk in closet. Convenient access to major roads and shopping centers. Common playgrounds and splash pad for the kids!



Pets possible with additional deposit and monthly pet fee.



No smoking.



(RLNE4257067)