1485 N June St

Amenities
3bed/2.5bath In the Heart of Saratoga - Recently remodeled kitchen that features mosaic tile back splash, and laminate wood floors through out the spacious main level. New paint throughout gorgeous home to brighten it up.
You will love stepping out onto the 2nd floor balcony and enjoy the private fenced in area off the kitchen.
This home is tucked away in a quiet HOA development yet close to shopping, I-15, Utah Lake, and Jordan River Parkway trail. Saratoga Springs is up and coming and it is where you want to be.
Monthly rent: $1690
Refundable Security Deposit: $900 OAC
Non refundable lease initiation fee: $200
HOA included
Application fee: $35 (non refundable)
Tenant pays all utilities as follows: Gas, Electric and Garbage
Rental Criteria:
Must be able to pass full background check
Must be able to verify Employment
Must make 2.5x the monthly rent
Must be able to verify past rental history
Must be able to verify references and emergency contact
NO open bankruptcies within the last 5 years
NO felonies
NO evictions
NO smoking/vaping in the home or on the property
Nearby Schools:
Riverview School
Vista Heights Middle School
Westlake High School
For more details and for any questions that you have you may reach me at 801-215-9755 and you may also visit our website at www.findrentutah.com
(RLNE4823240)