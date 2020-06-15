1485 N June St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3bed/2.5bath In the Heart of Saratoga - Recently remodeled kitchen that features mosaic tile back splash, and laminate wood floors through out the spacious main level. New paint throughout gorgeous home to brighten it up.



You will love stepping out onto the 2nd floor balcony and enjoy the private fenced in area off the kitchen.



This home is tucked away in a quiet HOA development yet close to shopping, I-15, Utah Lake, and Jordan River Parkway trail. Saratoga Springs is up and coming and it is where you want to be.



Monthly rent: $1690

Refundable Security Deposit: $900 OAC

Non refundable lease initiation fee: $200

HOA included

Application fee: $35 (non refundable)

Tenant pays all utilities as follows: Gas, Electric and Garbage



Rental Criteria:

Must be able to pass full background check

Must be able to verify Employment

Must make 2.5x the monthly rent

Must be able to verify past rental history

Must be able to verify references and emergency contact

NO open bankruptcies within the last 5 years

NO felonies

NO evictions

NO smoking/vaping in the home or on the property



Nearby Schools:

Riverview School

Vista Heights Middle School

Westlake High School



For more details and for any questions that you have you may reach me at 801-215-9755 and you may also visit our website at www.findrentutah.com



(RLNE4823240)