All apartments in Saratoga Springs
Find more places like 1485 N June St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saratoga Springs, UT
/
1485 N June St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1485 N June St

1485 N June St · (801) 215-9755
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Saratoga Springs
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1485 N June St, Saratoga Springs, UT 84045

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1485 N June St · Avail. now

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1675 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3bed/2.5bath In the Heart of Saratoga - Recently remodeled kitchen that features mosaic tile back splash, and laminate wood floors through out the spacious main level. New paint throughout gorgeous home to brighten it up.

You will love stepping out onto the 2nd floor balcony and enjoy the private fenced in area off the kitchen.

This home is tucked away in a quiet HOA development yet close to shopping, I-15, Utah Lake, and Jordan River Parkway trail. Saratoga Springs is up and coming and it is where you want to be.

Monthly rent: $1690
Refundable Security Deposit: $900 OAC
Non refundable lease initiation fee: $200
HOA included
Application fee: $35 (non refundable)
Tenant pays all utilities as follows: Gas, Electric and Garbage

Rental Criteria:
Must be able to pass full background check
Must be able to verify Employment
Must make 2.5x the monthly rent
Must be able to verify past rental history
Must be able to verify references and emergency contact
NO open bankruptcies within the last 5 years
NO felonies
NO evictions
NO smoking/vaping in the home or on the property

Nearby Schools:
Riverview School
Vista Heights Middle School
Westlake High School

For more details and for any questions that you have you may reach me at 801-215-9755 and you may also visit our website at www.findrentutah.com

(RLNE4823240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1485 N June St have any available units?
1485 N June St has a unit available for $1,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1485 N June St have?
Some of 1485 N June St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1485 N June St currently offering any rent specials?
1485 N June St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1485 N June St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1485 N June St is pet friendly.
Does 1485 N June St offer parking?
No, 1485 N June St does not offer parking.
Does 1485 N June St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1485 N June St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1485 N June St have a pool?
No, 1485 N June St does not have a pool.
Does 1485 N June St have accessible units?
No, 1485 N June St does not have accessible units.
Does 1485 N June St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1485 N June St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1485 N June St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1485 N June St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1485 N June St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aldara Apartment Homes
1256 N Commerce Dr
Saratoga Springs, UT 84045

Similar Pages

Saratoga Springs 1 BedroomsSaratoga Springs 2 Bedrooms
Saratoga Springs Apartments with BalconySaratoga Springs Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Saratoga Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UT
Taylorsville, UTMidvale, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTCenterville, UTWoods Cross, UTGrantsville, UT
Bluffdale, UTKearns, UTSpanish Fork, UTSyracuse, UTWest Point, UTHeber, UTSummit Park, UTPark City, UTSnyderville, UTProvo, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeBrigham Young University-Provo
LDS Business College
University of Utah
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity