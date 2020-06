Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Newer town home in Saratoga Springs. Views of Utah Lake and Mount Timpanogos. 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with 2 car garage. End unit with unfinished basement which can be used for extra storage. Master bedroom has 2 huge walk in closets. New stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan on main floor.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/saratoga-springs-ut?lid=12881362



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5402287)