Apartment List
/
UT
/
santa clara
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

68 Apartments for rent in Santa Clara, UT with garage

Santa Clara apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2482 Bella Vista Drive
2482 Bella Vista Dr, Santa Clara, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,416
1700 sqft
2482 Bella Vista Drive Available 07/10/20 Three Bedroom in Santa Clara at Tuscany at Cliffrose - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage. Two Level. Beautiful Newer home with all the upgrades.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2553 Bella Vista Drive
2553 Bella Vista Dr, Santa Clara, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1700 sqft
2553 Bella Vista Drive Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Newer Town Home in Santa CLara - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Newer Built Beautiful Town Home in Santa Clara. Two Level. Lots of Upgrades. Walk in Closest in Master Bedroom.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Santa Clara Heights
1 Unit Available
1807 Desert Dawn
1807 Desert Dawn Drive, Santa Clara, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2100 sqft
6 Month Furnished Home in Santa Clara - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage. 6 Month Lease, Furnished Home.This beautiful home in Santa Clara sits on a corner lot. Has gorgeous vaulted ceilings, whole house fan to cool down in minutes, & central vac.

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3611 Red Butte Drive
3611 Red Butte Drive, Santa Clara, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1412 sqft
Beautiful Home in Santa Clara - For Rent. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Santa Clara. Fenced back yard. $1,400 per month.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3842 Tuscany Drive #9
3842 Tuscany Dr, Santa Clara, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,493
1734 sqft
Santa Clara Townhouse End Unit!!! - $500 OFF MAY RENT WITH A QUALIFIED AND APPROVED APPLICATION, when moved in by or before April 10th. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, town home in Santa Clara! End Unit. Granite countertops and tile throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Santa Clara
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Oasis Palms
260 N Dixie Dr, St. George, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1205 sqft
A beautiful community on ten acres of land with xeriscaping. Ample green space, a fitness center, and a pool provided. Furnished apartments available. Updated interiors with modern appliances.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2010 West 1860 North
2010 West 1860 North, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1500 sqft
Home in Ironwood - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage. One Level. Great Home! Community Pool and Hot Tub. Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.com No Pets. 12 Month Lease.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunbrook
1 Unit Available
7 N Laquinta #7
7 N Laquinta Dr, St. George, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1800 sqft
7 N Laquinta #7 Available 06/16/20 *** Custom Home in Santa Maria at Sunbrook *** - 4 bedroom 3 bathrooms 2 car garage 1,800 sq. ft.

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
529 S 675 E
529 South 675 East, Ivins, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1410 sqft
529 S 675 E Available 07/15/20 Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home Available in Ivins! - This three-bedroom, two-bathroom, stand-alone home is a spacious 1,410 square feet and located in beautiful Ivins, UT in the Red Rock Canyon subdivision.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
830 South 330 East Circle
830 South 330 East, Ivins, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,720
2300 sqft
830 South 330 East Circle Available 07/10/20 Five Bedroom Ivins Home - 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 car garage. Sunny, spacious, in cul-de-sac. Large rooms, nice kitchen, spacious backyard with fantastic garden area. Fenced Yard.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1973 W 1940 N
1973 West 1940 North, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1578 sqft
1973 W 1940 N Available 07/07/20 Single Family Home in Ironwood Community - St. George - 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage single family home Located in the Ironwood community in St.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunbrook
1 Unit Available
2335 W. Sunbrook Dr. #42
2335 West Sunbrook Drive, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1752 sqft
Sunbrook with Views! - This Sunbrook home offers some of the best unobstructed views of the Pine Valley Mtn. and the Red Cliffs of Snow Canyon from the Sunbrook community area (Green Valley).

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
120 South Padre Canyon
120 S Padre Canyon Dr, Ivins, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1700 sqft
One Level Home in Ivins-Almost one Acre! - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. One Level. Newly Remodeled. New Paint, Floors, Cabinets, Counter Tops. Fireplace. Huge Yard, sits on about and acre of land.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stonebridge
1 Unit Available
225 N. Country Lane #44
225 N Country Ln, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1450 sqft
225 N. Country Lane #44 Available 06/15/20 Views! Views! Views! 3-Bedroom in Beautiful Black Rock Condos - 3-BR/2-BA in gated community Black Rock Condos boasts beautiful views of Sunbrook Golf Course from private balcony.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1082 N 1550 W #3
1082 North 1550 West, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1524 sqft
1082 N 1550 W #3 Available 06/24/20 3 bed 2 bath townhouse with 2 car garage - This is a great 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse in a great location of St. George. Close to shopping, schools, parks, and food more private yard and a two-car garage.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Stonebridge
1 Unit Available
271 N Country Lane #A9
271 N Country Ln, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,468
1600 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms on Sunbrook - $250 off May Rent with a qualified application! VIEWS! VIEWS!! Beautiful, well maintained home on the Sunbrook Golf Course. Has 3 Beds 2 bath and Garage.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
603 N 1590 W
603 North 1590 West, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1300 sqft
Sunset Home/ $250 OFF MAY RENT with April Move in! - Great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. 2 car garage plus a shed in the back. New Paint, light fixtures and plumbing fixtures throughout the home.
Results within 5 miles of Santa Clara

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1076 N 1340 West Cir # 2
1076 North 1340 West Circle, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1213 sqft
3 bed 2 bath Town home with brand new carpet, tile floors, 2 car garage, private back yard, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan in main living area, white appliances, master suite has separate bathroom, Nice landscaping.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3232 Relic Ridge Dr
3232 S Relic Ridge Dr, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1661 sqft
3232 Relic Ridge Dr Available 08/01/20 Relic Ridge Townhome - This functional design comes equipped with granite counter tops, 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Plenty of storage and open feel to this town home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1467 Clinton Way
1467 Clinton Way, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1790 sqft
1467 Clinton Way Available 07/01/20 Stunning Home in St. George - This stunning home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a large 2 car garage. Built-in 2013 but still shows like its new.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1001 W Curly Hollow Dr #2
1001 W Curly Hollow Dr, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1734 sqft
Beautiful Brand New 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage in Tonaquint! - This amazing townhome is in Tonaquint and has spectacular views of the red rocks of Southern Utah! This 1735 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
477 North 300 West
477 North 300 West, Ivins, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1080 sqft
477 North 300 West Available 08/10/20 Home in Ivins - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. One level. Great views of the Red Mountains, great neighborhood, mature landscaping with plenty of shade. Close to Medical School.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bloomington Country Club
1 Unit Available
3369 Commanche Rd
3369 Comanche Drive, St. George, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3369 Commanche Rd Available 07/03/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home Near Bloomington Country Club Golf Course! - This Bloomington Beauty 4 bed 2.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3340 East Tanoak Drive
3340 E Tanoak Dr, St. George, UT
6 Bedrooms
$2,520
3369 sqft
6 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, 3 Car Garage in the Desired Little Valley Community. - Fully Fenced Privacy Walls. Gorgeous Brand New Home. Granite, 9 Ft Ceilings, tons of Storage through out. Fully Landscaped.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Santa Clara, UT

Santa Clara apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Santa Clara 3 BedroomsSanta Clara Apartments with Balcony
Santa Clara Apartments with GarageSanta Clara Apartments with Parking
Santa Clara Apartments with PoolSanta Clara Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. George, UTHurricane, UTIvins, UT
La Verkin, UTMesquite, NV
Washington, UTCedar City, UT