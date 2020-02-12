1647 W Bills Bylow Lane

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage internet access

Rare! 4BR Townhome! - Beautiful modern townhome in brand-new community. Maintenance-free; never lived in--make it your own! Lots of light throughout with an open floor-plan perfect for entertaining. Stainless appliances and quartz tops in white kitchen with upgraded modern cabinets. Beautiful upgrades and durable luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Master suite features luxurious layout, high ceilings, and walk-in-closet. 3 BR all on same level with laundry so no stairs for chores. 2-car garage with extra storage. Full Finished Basement as potential 4th BR and full bath or family room. Great access to shopping, dining, gyms, Redwood road, I-15 or Bangerter highway. Can get anywhere fast.



Pictures shown are model--all new units to be built similar. Also available as a 3BR, unfinished basement for $1695/m.



Tenant pays all utilities (water/sewer/gas added to lease at +$75) as well as required media package for high-speed internet (+$75) Lease Initiation fee due at signing: $300



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5831773)