All apartments in Riverton
Find more places like 1647 W Bills Bylow Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverton, UT
/
1647 W Bills Bylow Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1647 W Bills Bylow Lane

1647 W Bills Bylow Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverton
See all
Central Riverton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1647 W Bills Bylow Ln, Riverton, UT 84065
Central Riverton

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Rare! 4BR Townhome! - Beautiful modern townhome in brand-new community. Maintenance-free; never lived in--make it your own! Lots of light throughout with an open floor-plan perfect for entertaining. Stainless appliances and quartz tops in white kitchen with upgraded modern cabinets. Beautiful upgrades and durable luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Master suite features luxurious layout, high ceilings, and walk-in-closet. 3 BR all on same level with laundry so no stairs for chores. 2-car garage with extra storage. Full Finished Basement as potential 4th BR and full bath or family room. Great access to shopping, dining, gyms, Redwood road, I-15 or Bangerter highway. Can get anywhere fast.

Pictures shown are model--all new units to be built similar. Also available as a 3BR, unfinished basement for $1695/m.

Tenant pays all utilities (water/sewer/gas added to lease at +$75) as well as required media package for high-speed internet (+$75) Lease Initiation fee due at signing: $300

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5831773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1647 W Bills Bylow Lane have any available units?
1647 W Bills Bylow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverton, UT.
What amenities does 1647 W Bills Bylow Lane have?
Some of 1647 W Bills Bylow Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1647 W Bills Bylow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1647 W Bills Bylow Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1647 W Bills Bylow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1647 W Bills Bylow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1647 W Bills Bylow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1647 W Bills Bylow Lane does offer parking.
Does 1647 W Bills Bylow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1647 W Bills Bylow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1647 W Bills Bylow Lane have a pool?
No, 1647 W Bills Bylow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1647 W Bills Bylow Lane have accessible units?
No, 1647 W Bills Bylow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1647 W Bills Bylow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1647 W Bills Bylow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1647 W Bills Bylow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1647 W Bills Bylow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadows at Park Avenue
12674 S. Sienna Meadow Way
Riverton, UT 84065

Similar Pages

Riverton 1 BedroomsRiverton 2 Bedrooms
Riverton Apartments with Washer-DryerRiverton Dog Friendly Apartments
Riverton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UT
West Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UTCenterville, UTWoods Cross, UTGrantsville, UTRiverdale, UTBluffdale, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College