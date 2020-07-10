958 North 2050 W Geneva Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Cute 3 BR, 2 BA home on Geneva Road just north of Center Street. Large living room with fireplace. Updated kitchen, cute gabled loft bedroom. Big basement with lots of storage. Fully fenced, shady back yard. 2 car garage. No pets. No smokers/vapers. Call/text Property Manager, Leuri, at 801-735-1942 for details and to schedule a showing. Renter's Insurance required. Presented by Presidio Property Management, applications online at www.presidiopm.com

