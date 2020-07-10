All apartments in Provo
Find more places like 958 North 2050 W Geneva Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Provo, UT
/
958 North 2050 W Geneva Road
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:44 AM

958 North 2050 W Geneva Road

958 North Geneva Road · (801) 735-1942
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Provo
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

958 North Geneva Road, Provo, UT 84601
Lake View North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1926 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cute 3 BR, 2 BA home on Geneva Road just north of Center Street. Large living room with fireplace. Updated kitchen, cute gabled loft bedroom. Big basement with lots of storage. Fully fenced, shady back yard. 2 car garage. No pets. No smokers/vapers. Call/text Property Manager, Leuri, at 801-735-1942 for details and to schedule a showing. Renter's Insurance required. Presented by Presidio Property Management, applications online at www.presidiopm.com
Cute home on Geneva Road just north of Center Street

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 958 North 2050 W Geneva Road have any available units?
958 North 2050 W Geneva Road has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 958 North 2050 W Geneva Road have?
Some of 958 North 2050 W Geneva Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 958 North 2050 W Geneva Road currently offering any rent specials?
958 North 2050 W Geneva Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 958 North 2050 W Geneva Road pet-friendly?
No, 958 North 2050 W Geneva Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Provo.
Does 958 North 2050 W Geneva Road offer parking?
Yes, 958 North 2050 W Geneva Road offers parking.
Does 958 North 2050 W Geneva Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 958 North 2050 W Geneva Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 958 North 2050 W Geneva Road have a pool?
No, 958 North 2050 W Geneva Road does not have a pool.
Does 958 North 2050 W Geneva Road have accessible units?
No, 958 North 2050 W Geneva Road does not have accessible units.
Does 958 North 2050 W Geneva Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 958 North 2050 W Geneva Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 958 North 2050 W Geneva Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 958 North 2050 W Geneva Road has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 958 North 2050 W Geneva Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Provo 1 BedroomsProvo 2 Bedrooms
Provo Apartments with GymsProvo Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Provo Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTOrem, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTPleasant Grove, UT
North Salt Lake, UTHolladay, UTLehi, UTPark City, UTSpanish Fork, UTKaysville, UTSnyderville, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Brigham Young University-ProvoSalt Lake Community College
Davis Technical CollegeLDS Business College
University of Utah
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity