884 W 1400 S Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home for rent! - Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath house with 2,676 square feet. Located in south Provo, just minutes from downtown shops, restaurants, and stores!

-This house has a HUGE living room/dining/kitchen open concept with lofted ceilings.

-TONS of storage in basement

-Big fenced yard

-2 car garage

-Location close to the freeway



***Application instructions: Go to www.utahrentals.com and fill out an application for each adult. The charge per application is $35 and is non-refundable, once the application has been processed. Make sure you pick the correct property you are applying for and attach a copy of your ID and pay stubs, these are required before your application will be processed. There is a $150 lease initiation fee upon approval, this is charged prior to move in.***



NO SMOKING/VAPING

Application charge : $35 (one time)

Lease initiation $150 (one time, and only if approved )

Security Deposit : $1,800 (OAC)

Rent : $1,750



