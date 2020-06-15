All apartments in Provo
Find more places like 884 W 1400 S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Provo, UT
/
884 W 1400 S
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

884 W 1400 S

884 West 1400 South · (385) 325-1008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Provo
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

884 West 1400 South, Provo, UT 84601
Lakewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 884 W 1400 S · Avail. Aug 1

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2676 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
884 W 1400 S Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home for rent! - Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath house with 2,676 square feet. Located in south Provo, just minutes from downtown shops, restaurants, and stores!
-This house has a HUGE living room/dining/kitchen open concept with lofted ceilings.
-TONS of storage in basement
-Big fenced yard
-2 car garage
-Location close to the freeway

***Application instructions: Go to www.utahrentals.com and fill out an application for each adult. The charge per application is $35 and is non-refundable, once the application has been processed. Make sure you pick the correct property you are applying for and attach a copy of your ID and pay stubs, these are required before your application will be processed. There is a $150 lease initiation fee upon approval, this is charged prior to move in.***

NO SMOKING/VAPING
Application charge : $35 (one time)
Lease initiation $150 (one time, and only if approved )
Security Deposit : $1,800 (OAC)
Rent : $1,750

(RLNE4313215)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 884 W 1400 S have any available units?
884 W 1400 S has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 884 W 1400 S currently offering any rent specials?
884 W 1400 S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 884 W 1400 S pet-friendly?
No, 884 W 1400 S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Provo.
Does 884 W 1400 S offer parking?
Yes, 884 W 1400 S does offer parking.
Does 884 W 1400 S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 884 W 1400 S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 884 W 1400 S have a pool?
No, 884 W 1400 S does not have a pool.
Does 884 W 1400 S have accessible units?
No, 884 W 1400 S does not have accessible units.
Does 884 W 1400 S have units with dishwashers?
No, 884 W 1400 S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 884 W 1400 S have units with air conditioning?
No, 884 W 1400 S does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 884 W 1400 S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Provo 1 BedroomsProvo 2 Bedrooms
Provo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsProvo 3 Bedrooms
Provo Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UT
South Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT
Herriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Brigham Young University-ProvoSalt Lake Community College
LDS Business College
University of Utah
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity