Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Provo. $850/month rent. $950 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Justin at 801-413-3680 (PLEASE TEXT for a quicker response) to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.