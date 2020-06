Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

*Back On The Market*Price Reduced* Charming 1 bedroom apartment South of BYU campus and right next to the Provo Trax station. 1 bed 1 bath. Lots of parking anytime. Onsite washer and dryer. We are looking for the greatest tenants on earth, NO SMOKING (Pets on a case by case basis). I'f that is you give me a call/text at 801-645-5000 or email me at Jordyn@WasatchRealEstate.com to start the application process and schedule a showing.