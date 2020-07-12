All apartments in Provo
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:08 AM

3230 Shadowbrook Drive

3230 North Shadowbrook Drive · (801) 735-1942
Location

3230 North Shadowbrook Drive, Provo, UT 84604
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,475

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Well maintained, spacious townhome in desirable Shadowbrook Community just off University Avenue across from Jamestown. Main floor has a living room with fireplace as well as an elevated dining area that can also be used as an office or additional seating area. Galley style kitchen has lots of storage and space for a dinette table.
Laundry and half bath are conveniently located on this level along the hall to a two car garage. Large master upstairs with vaulted ceilings plus two additional bedrooms and a full bath. Lovely, secluded grounds, just minutes from BYU, Riverside Country Club, schools and shopping. No pets. No smokers/vapers. Contact Property Manager, Leuri at 801-735-1942 for details and to schedule a showing. Applications online at www.presidiopm.com. Renter's Insurance required. Presented by Presidio Property Management
Spacious, vintage townhome in Shadowbrook community. Minutes from schools, shopping, entertainment, next to Riverside Country Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3230 Shadowbrook Drive have any available units?
3230 Shadowbrook Drive has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3230 Shadowbrook Drive have?
Some of 3230 Shadowbrook Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3230 Shadowbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3230 Shadowbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3230 Shadowbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3230 Shadowbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Provo.
Does 3230 Shadowbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3230 Shadowbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 3230 Shadowbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3230 Shadowbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3230 Shadowbrook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3230 Shadowbrook Drive has a pool.
Does 3230 Shadowbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 3230 Shadowbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3230 Shadowbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3230 Shadowbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3230 Shadowbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3230 Shadowbrook Drive has units with air conditioning.
