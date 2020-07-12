3230 Shadowbrook Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage pool air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Well maintained, spacious townhome in desirable Shadowbrook Community just off University Avenue across from Jamestown. Main floor has a living room with fireplace as well as an elevated dining area that can also be used as an office or additional seating area. Galley style kitchen has lots of storage and space for a dinette table.

Laundry and half bath are conveniently located on this level along the hall to a two car garage. Large master upstairs with vaulted ceilings plus two additional bedrooms and a full bath. Lovely, secluded grounds, just minutes from BYU, Riverside Country Club, schools and shopping. No pets. No smokers/vapers. Contact Property Manager, Leuri at 801-735-1942 for details and to schedule a showing. Applications online at www.presidiopm.com. Renter's Insurance required. Presented by Presidio Property Management

Spacious, vintage townhome in Shadowbrook community. Minutes from schools, shopping, entertainment, next to Riverside Country Club.