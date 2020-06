Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

194 N 100 E Available 07/06/20 Great Provo Home! - This darling two bedroom, one bath updated home has been well maintained and is located in a clean, quiet neighborhood in Provo. Includes refrigerator, stove and washer/dryer. Great location near public transportation, BYU,shopping and restaurants.



Rent: $1050/mth

Deposit: $1050



Tenant shares utilities with basement apartment



Please call Advantage Management to schedule a showing at (801)235-7368, ext 211.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5835552)