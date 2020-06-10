1485 East 1190 South

Amenities

Beautiful and spacious home in Provo. 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3200 square feet with plenty of storage space. Large master bedroom featuring a private bathroom and walk in closet. Main floor offers both a living and family room. Fully finished basement with additional storage and space that can be used as another living room, theater room, or home gym. Quiet subdivision with friendly neighbors and 5 mins away from downtown Provo, BYU, and I-15 freeway entrance. 2 minute walk to Bicentennial park, which is equipped with a playground, dog park, boardwalk, and frisbee golf course. Also, very close to Slate Canyon, which offers great hiking and a look out over Utah Lake. 2 car garage with overhead storage, single assigned parking spot, and plenty of on street parking right next to the house. Small patio for Sunday barbecues or post-work lounging. Security system for extra peace of mind.



Application fee $47 per applicant 18 years and

older

Responsible for sign up/pay water, gas,

electric, sewer, trash

Lease setup fee $50

Renters insurance required and can be easily provided

for $16/month



If interested, contact Paul at

(801)427-8159 Pschoenfeld@peacefulpm.com to view and apply for this property