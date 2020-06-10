All apartments in Provo
1485 East 1190 South
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:19 AM

1485 East 1190 South

1485 E 1190 S · (801) 427-8159
Location

1485 E 1190 S, Provo, UT 84606
Provo South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
gym
dog park
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Beautiful and spacious home in Provo. 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3200 square feet with plenty of storage space. Large master bedroom featuring a private bathroom and walk in closet. Main floor offers both a living and family room. Fully finished basement with additional storage and space that can be used as another living room, theater room, or home gym. Quiet subdivision with friendly neighbors and 5 mins away from downtown Provo, BYU, and I-15 freeway entrance. 2 minute walk to Bicentennial park, which is equipped with a playground, dog park, boardwalk, and frisbee golf course. Also, very close to Slate Canyon, which offers great hiking and a look out over Utah Lake. 2 car garage with overhead storage, single assigned parking spot, and plenty of on street parking right next to the house. Small patio for Sunday barbecues or post-work lounging. Security system for extra peace of mind.

Application fee $47 per applicant 18 years and
older
Responsible for sign up/pay water, gas,
electric, sewer, trash
Lease setup fee $50
Renters insurance required and can be easily provided
for $16/month

If interested, contact Paul at
(801)427-8159 Pschoenfeld@peacefulpm.com to view and apply for this property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1485 East 1190 South have any available units?
1485 East 1190 South has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1485 East 1190 South have?
Some of 1485 East 1190 South's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1485 East 1190 South currently offering any rent specials?
1485 East 1190 South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1485 East 1190 South pet-friendly?
Yes, 1485 East 1190 South is pet friendly.
Does 1485 East 1190 South offer parking?
Yes, 1485 East 1190 South does offer parking.
Does 1485 East 1190 South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1485 East 1190 South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1485 East 1190 South have a pool?
No, 1485 East 1190 South does not have a pool.
Does 1485 East 1190 South have accessible units?
No, 1485 East 1190 South does not have accessible units.
Does 1485 East 1190 South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1485 East 1190 South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1485 East 1190 South have units with air conditioning?
No, 1485 East 1190 South does not have units with air conditioning.
