This beautifully updated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom home is a must see! It has updated large windows giving this basement unit plenty of natural light to enjoy. It features a large living room, large kitchen updated throughout, and a shared yard.



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

-1 car parking available in drive way - overflow available on the street

-8 or 18 month lease terms available

-No pets allowed

-NO SMOKING ALLOWED



SHOWING INFORMATION

-review listing

-Call or Email Kristin to set up showings

-385-800-8571

-kristin@mjare.com



Amenities: Shared fenced yard