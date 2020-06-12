Amenities

1245 N Riverside #43 Available 07/01/20 Lovely Riverstone Condo in Provo - Riverstone Condominiums is conveniently located near UVRMC, just blocks from Provo High and close to dining and shopping. This quiet community is tucked away on a street with little traffic and is ideal for anyone wishing to be close to the various institutions of higher learning in the Provo/Orem area. Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath mid-level condo. Spacious bedrooms and cozy kitchen with dishwasher and microwave. Two patios allow for patio gardening. Comes with washer, dryer and basic cable. No pets. No smokers/vapers. Call Kendall, Property Manager, at 385-429-2984 for details and to schedule a showing. Renter's Insurance required. Applications online at www.utahrentals.com.



APPLICATION CHARGE: $35 PER ADULT

LEASE INITIATION CHARGE: ONE TIME $150

RENT: $1300 / MONTH

DEPOSIT: $1300 OAC - ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT MAY BE REQUIRED FOR POOR CREDIT/RENTAL HISTORY

REQUIRED LIABILITY INSURANCE/ADMINISTRATIVE FEE: 12.50 / MONTH

PROFESSIONALLY MANGED BY VISION REAL ESTATE



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4113045)