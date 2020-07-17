Amenities

**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details!



This impressive home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from I-15 and Traverse Mountain. It offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms spread over 1,350 sq. ft. As you walk in, you'll find the kitchen, dining and living areas as well as a half bath and one car garage. If you head upstairs, you'll find the master bed and bath, two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a laundry and storage area. Additional amenities include one car garage, community pool, ceiling fans, washer/dryer in unit and a patio!



To schedule a self-guided showing at your convenience, open the link below. Lockbox is located on the tree branch to the left of the front door and access instructions will be provided upon arrival. Please note: this is the only option to view the property.



https://showmojo.com/l/390bc47034/345-south-930-west-pleasant-grove-ut-84062



Additional Information:

Available: Now!

Traditional Security Deposit: $1,450 ($942.50 Refundable)

Pets: Allowed (Pet Application REQUIRED: https://wolfnest.petscreening.com/) Pricing will be determined by screening.

Utilities Paid by Tenant: All (Water/sewer/trash to be paid as a flat $135/month)

Lease Length: Negotiable

Smoking: Not allowed

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $39

Application Link: https://wolfnestpm.quickapp.pro/d/apply/117315



No Security Deposit Option:

- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.

- Small Monthly Premiums

- Call for more details or click the link below for more info

- Provided by: https://www.myobligo.com/

- Non-refundable hold fee equal to 35% of Traditional Security Deposit.



Tenant Benefit Package - $49/month

Each Wolfnest tenant is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Benefit Package which includes:

- Late fee Voucher

- Online Payments

- Online Maintenance and Scheduling

- 24/7 Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Online Document Storage

- Resident Direct Hotline

- Liability Insurance Coverage

- Rent Reminders

- Preventive A/C Maintenance Enrollment



Have questions? For the quickest response, please email wolfnest@newhome1.com



