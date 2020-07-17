All apartments in Pleasant Grove
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:32 AM

345 South 930 West

345 South via Terrazza · (801) 980-0735
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

345 South via Terrazza, Pleasant Grove, UT 84062
Sam White's Lane

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details!

This impressive home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from I-15 and Traverse Mountain. It offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms spread over 1,350 sq. ft. As you walk in, you'll find the kitchen, dining and living areas as well as a half bath and one car garage. If you head upstairs, you'll find the master bed and bath, two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a laundry and storage area. Additional amenities include one car garage, community pool, ceiling fans, washer/dryer in unit and a patio!

To schedule a self-guided showing at your convenience, open the link below. Lockbox is located on the tree branch to the left of the front door and access instructions will be provided upon arrival. Please note: this is the only option to view the property.

https://showmojo.com/l/390bc47034/345-south-930-west-pleasant-grove-ut-84062

Additional Information:
Available: Now!
Traditional Security Deposit: $1,450 ($942.50 Refundable)
Pets: Allowed (Pet Application REQUIRED: https://wolfnest.petscreening.com/) Pricing will be determined by screening.
Utilities Paid by Tenant: All (Water/sewer/trash to be paid as a flat $135/month)
Lease Length: Negotiable
Smoking: Not allowed
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $39
Application Link: https://wolfnestpm.quickapp.pro/d/apply/117315

No Security Deposit Option:
- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.
- Small Monthly Premiums
- Call for more details or click the link below for more info
- Provided by: https://www.myobligo.com/
- Non-refundable hold fee equal to 35% of Traditional Security Deposit.

Tenant Benefit Package - $49/month
Each Wolfnest tenant is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Benefit Package which includes:
- Late fee Voucher
- Online Payments
- Online Maintenance and Scheduling
- 24/7 Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Online Document Storage
- Resident Direct Hotline
- Liability Insurance Coverage
- Rent Reminders
- Preventive A/C Maintenance Enrollment

Have questions? For the quickest response, please email wolfnest@newhome1.com

The information in this advertisement is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 South 930 West have any available units?
345 South 930 West has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 345 South 930 West have?
Some of 345 South 930 West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 South 930 West currently offering any rent specials?
345 South 930 West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 South 930 West pet-friendly?
No, 345 South 930 West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pleasant Grove.
Does 345 South 930 West offer parking?
Yes, 345 South 930 West offers parking.
Does 345 South 930 West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 345 South 930 West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 South 930 West have a pool?
Yes, 345 South 930 West has a pool.
Does 345 South 930 West have accessible units?
No, 345 South 930 West does not have accessible units.
Does 345 South 930 West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 345 South 930 West has units with dishwashers.
Does 345 South 930 West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 345 South 930 West has units with air conditioning.
