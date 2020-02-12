All apartments in Pleasant Grove
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

169 S Pleasant Grove Blvd 50

169 Pleasant Grove Boulevard · (801) 857-4311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

169 Pleasant Grove Boulevard, Pleasant Grove, UT 84062
Sam White's Lane

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 50 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful 3 bedroom condo - Property Id: 277161

Family friendly UPDATED Spacious Condo in Pleasant grove

3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
1300 Sq Ft
Built in 2004
This darling condo has new carpet, paint and is in an SUPER CONVENIENT LOCATION!

This is a ground floor condo, so NO STAIRS!

OPEN FLOOR PLAN Kitchen opens to dining and family room

MASTER BEDROOM with PRIVATE MASTER BATH and huge closet

Quick access to freeway and shopping

This 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom, has a big and spacious living room, great flow into the kitchen, loads of cupboards & space in the kitchen along with a separate laundry room with washer and dryer. This also has a nice little patio and outside storage.

This place has tons of storage and big windows to bring the light in

Fun play set for the kiddos and picnic area.

Lots of parking!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277161
Property Id 277161

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5775539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 169 S Pleasant Grove Blvd 50 have any available units?
169 S Pleasant Grove Blvd 50 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 169 S Pleasant Grove Blvd 50 have?
Some of 169 S Pleasant Grove Blvd 50's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 169 S Pleasant Grove Blvd 50 currently offering any rent specials?
169 S Pleasant Grove Blvd 50 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169 S Pleasant Grove Blvd 50 pet-friendly?
No, 169 S Pleasant Grove Blvd 50 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pleasant Grove.
Does 169 S Pleasant Grove Blvd 50 offer parking?
Yes, 169 S Pleasant Grove Blvd 50 does offer parking.
Does 169 S Pleasant Grove Blvd 50 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 169 S Pleasant Grove Blvd 50 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 169 S Pleasant Grove Blvd 50 have a pool?
No, 169 S Pleasant Grove Blvd 50 does not have a pool.
Does 169 S Pleasant Grove Blvd 50 have accessible units?
No, 169 S Pleasant Grove Blvd 50 does not have accessible units.
Does 169 S Pleasant Grove Blvd 50 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 169 S Pleasant Grove Blvd 50 has units with dishwashers.
Does 169 S Pleasant Grove Blvd 50 have units with air conditioning?
No, 169 S Pleasant Grove Blvd 50 does not have units with air conditioning.
