169 S Pleasant Grove Blvd 50

Beautiful 3 bedroom condo - Property Id: 277161



Family friendly UPDATED Spacious Condo in Pleasant grove



3 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

1300 Sq Ft

Built in 2004

This darling condo has new carpet, paint and is in an SUPER CONVENIENT LOCATION!



This is a ground floor condo, so NO STAIRS!



OPEN FLOOR PLAN Kitchen opens to dining and family room



MASTER BEDROOM with PRIVATE MASTER BATH and huge closet



Quick access to freeway and shopping



This 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom, has a big and spacious living room, great flow into the kitchen, loads of cupboards & space in the kitchen along with a separate laundry room with washer and dryer. This also has a nice little patio and outside storage.



This place has tons of storage and big windows to bring the light in



Fun play set for the kiddos and picnic area.



Lots of parking!

No Pets Allowed



