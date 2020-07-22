Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

14 Apartments for rent in Park City, UT with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Park City means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing y... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2235 Sidewinder Drive #424
2235 Sidewinder Drive, Park City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Downtown! Gorgeous Top Floor Furnished Studio-Fireplace/Hot Tub/Pool Prospector Condos Studio - If you're looking for a downtown Park City place at an affordable monthly rate, look no further! This spacious studio condo is just a few minutes to

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2305 Sidewinder Drive #904
2305 Sidewinder Drive, Park City, UT
Studio
$1,200
360 sqft
Prospector Studio - Super cute, recently renovated, studio in Prospector available NOW. Lease includes all utilities and furniture. This is in a great location near downtown Park City, with a bus stop located right outside the building.
Results within 1 mile of Park City

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
3703 Blackstone Drive - 201
3703 Blackstone Dr, Snyderville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1160 sqft
Corner unit located along the golf course with views of the fairway and ski run. This unit will be the first to rent on this floor.
Results within 5 miles of Park City

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
6841 North 2200 West #13M
6841 North 2200 West, Snyderville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
850 sqft
Park City Condo - 5 Month Lease - All Utilities Included in Rent - Powderwood Complex - Enjoy the great views and quiet location of this darling Powderwood Condo, ideally situated within the community.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2144 Apache Trail T-21
2144 Apache Trail, Snyderville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2127 sqft
Furnished Townhome near Canyons Village - Well-kept and comfortably furnished townhome with 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms in the Redpine Townhome complex just down the street from Canyons Village.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
13322 N Highmark Ct
13322 North Highmark Court, Wasatch County, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
13322 N Highmark Ct Available 08/01/20 Parks Edge-FURNISHED 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom - On the edge of Park City 8-minutes from Main Street, you’ll find the beautiful and new neighborhood, Parks Edge.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1771 W. Fox Bay Drive #M-202
1771 West Fox Bay Drive, Wasatch County, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1028 sqft
Fully Furnished Condo in Fox Bay - A/C - Year Lease - Fully furnished 1,028 sq ft condo in Fox Bay which is located near the Jordanelle Reservoir about 7 miles from Park City and 7 miles from Heber.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2100 Canyons Resort Drive #13A1
2100 Navajo Trail, Snyderville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,400
592 sqft
Like New Condo in the Canyons - Fully Furnished - This lovely one bedroom condo at the base of Canyons Village is conveniently located for skiing, hiking, and is 10 minutes from shopping and restaurants.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2025 Canyons Resort Drive #U3
2025 Navajo Trail, Snyderville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Redpine Condo - Lovely, updated and furnished Redpine main level unit. Cozy gas fireplace with baseboard heating. Walk downhill to the Cabriolet main lift for the Canyons Village. Short walk to the free bus. Beautiful golf course view.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1820 W. Fox Bay #A-102
1820 West Fox Bay Drive, Wasatch County, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Fully Furnished Fox Bay Condo - Fully furnished, ready to move into. Has access to the pool, exercise facility, clubhouse, tennis, basketball court, and parking. Includes 2 car underground parking. Call today for showing.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1743 W. Fox Bay Drive #K-202
1743 West Fox Bay Drive, Wasatch County, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1028 sqft
Fully Furnished Condo in Fox Bay - 2 Underground Parking Spaces and Central Air - Fully furnished condo in Fox Bay which is located near the Jordanelle Reservoir about 7 miles from Park City and 7 miles from Heber.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bear Hollow Village
5501 Lillehammer Lane #4101
5501 Lillehammer Lane, Snyderville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
5501 Lillehammer Lane #4101 Available 08/03/20 Bear Hollow Village-2 Bedroom + Bonus Room-Unfurnished - Bear Hollow Village – a PERFECT location for ease of access! It sits just below the Olympic Park area and across the highway from the Redstone

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1716 W. Fox Bay Drive #H-103
1716 West Fox Bay Drive, Wasatch County, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
964 sqft
Fully Furnished Condo in Fox Bay - 1 Year Lease - 2 Underground Parking Spaces - Fully furnished condo in Fox Bay which is located near the Jordanelle Reservoir about 7 miles from Park City and 7 miles from Heber.
Results within 10 miles of Park City
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:22 PM
$
26 Units Available
Wasatch Commons
2790 N Commons Blvd, Wasatch County, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,155
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1250 sqft
Just minutes from premium outlets, Park City and multiple ski resorts. Apartments feature walk-in closets, storage space and dishwasher. Community offers BBQ area, hot tub, clubhouse rental and fitness room.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1131 N. 520 W.
1131 N 520 W, Midway, UT
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2355 sqft
1131 N. 520 W. Available 08/01/20 Upgraded Townhome at Snake Creek - Bright, spacious, and nearly new, this townhome at the Lodges at Snake Creek in Midway has contemporary finishes throughout, 3 bedrooms, 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Park City, UT

Finding apartments with a pool in Park City means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Park City could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

