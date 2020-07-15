/
2 bedroom apartments
8 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Park City, UT
3703 Blackstone Drive - 201
3703 Blackstone Dr, Snyderville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1160 sqft
Corner unit located along the golf course with views of the fairway and ski run. This unit will be the first to rent on this floor.
1771 W. Fox Bay Drive #M-202
1771 West Fox Bay Drive, Wasatch County, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1028 sqft
Fully Furnished Condo in Fox Bay - A/C - Year Lease - Fully furnished 1,028 sq ft condo in Fox Bay which is located near the Jordanelle Reservoir about 7 miles from Park City and 7 miles from Heber.
1716 W. Fox Bay Drive #H-103
1716 West Fox Bay Drive, Wasatch County, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
964 sqft
Fully Furnished Condo in Fox Bay - 1 Year Lease - 2 Underground Parking Spaces - Fully furnished condo in Fox Bay which is located near the Jordanelle Reservoir about 7 miles from Park City and 7 miles from Heber.
1820 W. Fox Bay #A-102
1820 West Fox Bay Drive, Wasatch County, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Fully Furnished Fox Bay Condo - Fully furnished, ready to move into. Has access to the pool, exercise facility, clubhouse, tennis, basketball court, and parking. Includes 2 car underground parking. Call today for showing.
1743 W. Fox Bay Drive #K-202
1743 West Fox Bay Drive, Wasatch County, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1028 sqft
Fully Furnished Condo in Fox Bay - 2 Underground Parking Spaces and Central Air - Fully furnished condo in Fox Bay which is located near the Jordanelle Reservoir about 7 miles from Park City and 7 miles from Heber.
6169 Park Lane South #20
6169 Park Ln S, Snyderville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1249 sqft
- 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, unfurnished condo with high ceilings, new paint, gas fireplace, granite countertops, spacious outdoor patio, washer/dryer, storage closet, and covered parking for one car. Close to shopping, dining & entertainment.
7085 N 2200 W
7085 North 2200 West, Snyderville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
865 sqft
Enjoy the bright natural light and vaulted ceiling of this top floor Powderwood condo which has 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom. Assigned carport guarantees covered parking year-round. Mountain views from your covered deck with a serene living space.
Wasatch Commons
2790 N Commons Blvd, Wasatch County, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
959 sqft
Just minutes from premium outlets, Park City and multiple ski resorts. Apartments feature walk-in closets, storage space and dishwasher. Community offers BBQ area, hot tub, clubhouse rental and fitness room.