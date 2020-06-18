332 Woodside Avenue #2

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Duplex in Historic Old Town - This unfurnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex sits mountainside and just 2 blocks from Main Street! Recently updated with new paint, carpet, hard flooring, and hardware, this home also receives a ton of natural light from its south and east-facing windows. The main floor includes the kitchen, a living room with vaulted ceilings, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, as well as an area that could be used as an office, mudroom or storage. The second floor has 1 bedroom and 1 full bathroom. The property also features a washer, dryer, 1 car garage and small side yard. No pets. No smoking. First and last month's rent, as well as a $2,500 security deposit, required prior to moving in. 12-month+ lease only.



Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: electricity, gas, phone, internet, satellite or cable TV, maintaining the yard, and snow removal from the driveway, stairs, and decks.



Home to some of Park Citys most iconic homes and landmarks, Historic Old Town remains the vibrant center of Park City, with world-class restaurants, nightclubs, boutiques, galleries, and museums. Many of turn-of-the-century buildings and miners shacks have been transformed into single-family homes and commercial properties and are interspersed with townhomes, condominiums and hotel accommodations, all of which fall within the Park City Historic District. Conveniently located near public transportation, you can easily make your way to the Town Lift and be on the slopes of Park City Mountain Resort skiing, mountain biking or hiking within minutes. Or, slow down a bit and pay a visit to the Public Library, pick up a book and settle down in City Park. Enjoy seasonal festivals such as the Sundance Film Festival, Park Silly Sunday Market and a number of outdoor music festivals just blocks from your front door.



No Pets Allowed



