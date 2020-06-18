All apartments in Park City
Home
/
Park City, UT
/
332 Woodside Avenue #2
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

332 Woodside Avenue #2

332 Woodside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

332 Woodside Avenue, Park City, UT 84060

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
internet access
carpet
Duplex in Historic Old Town - This unfurnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex sits mountainside and just 2 blocks from Main Street! Recently updated with new paint, carpet, hard flooring, and hardware, this home also receives a ton of natural light from its south and east-facing windows. The main floor includes the kitchen, a living room with vaulted ceilings, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, as well as an area that could be used as an office, mudroom or storage. The second floor has 1 bedroom and 1 full bathroom. The property also features a washer, dryer, 1 car garage and small side yard. No pets. No smoking. First and last month's rent, as well as a $2,500 security deposit, required prior to moving in. 12-month+ lease only.

Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: electricity, gas, phone, internet, satellite or cable TV, maintaining the yard, and snow removal from the driveway, stairs, and decks.

Home to some of Park Citys most iconic homes and landmarks, Historic Old Town remains the vibrant center of Park City, with world-class restaurants, nightclubs, boutiques, galleries, and museums. Many of turn-of-the-century buildings and miners shacks have been transformed into single-family homes and commercial properties and are interspersed with townhomes, condominiums and hotel accommodations, all of which fall within the Park City Historic District. Conveniently located near public transportation, you can easily make your way to the Town Lift and be on the slopes of Park City Mountain Resort skiing, mountain biking or hiking within minutes. Or, slow down a bit and pay a visit to the Public Library, pick up a book and settle down in City Park. Enjoy seasonal festivals such as the Sundance Film Festival, Park Silly Sunday Market and a number of outdoor music festivals just blocks from your front door.

DISCLAIMER: Please visit www.utah-rents.com to verify the information found in this listing. Listings found on third-party websites may be unreliable.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5173136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 Woodside Avenue #2 have any available units?
332 Woodside Avenue #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Park City, UT.
What amenities does 332 Woodside Avenue #2 have?
Some of 332 Woodside Avenue #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 Woodside Avenue #2 currently offering any rent specials?
332 Woodside Avenue #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 Woodside Avenue #2 pet-friendly?
No, 332 Woodside Avenue #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Park City.
Does 332 Woodside Avenue #2 offer parking?
Yes, 332 Woodside Avenue #2 does offer parking.
Does 332 Woodside Avenue #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 332 Woodside Avenue #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 Woodside Avenue #2 have a pool?
No, 332 Woodside Avenue #2 does not have a pool.
Does 332 Woodside Avenue #2 have accessible units?
No, 332 Woodside Avenue #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 332 Woodside Avenue #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 332 Woodside Avenue #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 332 Woodside Avenue #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 332 Woodside Avenue #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
