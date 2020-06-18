2235 Sidewinder Drive #424

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit pool hot tub internet access lobby

Downtown! Gorgeous Top Floor Furnished Studio-Fireplace/Hot Tub/Pool Prospector Condos Studio - If you're looking for a downtown Park City place at an affordable monthly rate, look no further!



This spacious studio condo is just a few minutes to Park City's historic Main Street and the Park City Mountain Resort. It has a has a fully equipped kitchen with granite counter tops, a microwave, a full range and refrigerator. There are two comfortable queen beds, a large HD TV and a cozy fireplace for cool winter evenings. There is a full bathroom with a tub/shower combo.



The home comes with WiFi, Satellite TV and all utilities paid! What a deal!



The FREE shuttle picks up right outside and walking everywhere is convenient too. Being downtown and close to everything making this a perfect place to call home.



The Prospector Condos have a BRAND-NEW pool (open in Summer ONLY) and hot tub (year- round). There's a large common area with a fire pit and Adirondack chairs. SKI RENTALS LOCATED DIRECTLY ON PROPERTY (Ski ‘N See), AND 25% DISCOUNT AVAILABLE!



The Prospector Condo Center has a beautiful lobby and is staffed 24/7 for assistance.



The Prospector Condos are located right next to the Union Pacific Rail Trail State Park, a 28-mile, high-elevation trail that follows Interstate 80, from the charming streets of Park City through the smaller communities of Wanship and Coalville to Echo Reservoir.



On property is the Silver Mountain Sports Club and Kids Cabin childcare (state licensed hourly) facility located in the Silver Mountain Sports Club (available Monday-Friday, 8:00am-5:00pm).



The Prospector Lodge is an official venue of the Sundance Film Festival and is also centrally located within Park City.



Owner/HOA Responsibility:

Water

Trash

Electric

Gas

Internet

Cable or Satellite TV



Tenant Responsibilities: Optional

Upgrades to TV or Internet

Telephone Service



Terms:



1 year lease: $1250 per month

Move-in: First Month's Rent + Security Deposit equal to one month's rent

No Smoking | No Pets



$25 Application Fee

Lease applications, agreements and payments are through Advantage Management.



Don't wait apply today! For showings please call (435)714-6544



(RLNE5803387)