Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

2235 Sidewinder Drive #424

2235 Sidewinder Drive · (801) 235-7368 ext. 211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2235 Sidewinder Drive, Park City, UT 84060

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2235 Sidewinder Drive #424 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
all utils included
recently renovated
pool
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
hot tub
internet access
lobby
Downtown! Gorgeous Top Floor Furnished Studio-Fireplace/Hot Tub/Pool Prospector Condos Studio - If you're looking for a downtown Park City place at an affordable monthly rate, look no further!

This spacious studio condo is just a few minutes to Park City's historic Main Street and the Park City Mountain Resort. It has a has a fully equipped kitchen with granite counter tops, a microwave, a full range and refrigerator. There are two comfortable queen beds, a large HD TV and a cozy fireplace for cool winter evenings. There is a full bathroom with a tub/shower combo.

The home comes with WiFi, Satellite TV and all utilities paid! What a deal!

The FREE shuttle picks up right outside and walking everywhere is convenient too. Being downtown and close to everything making this a perfect place to call home.

The Prospector Condos have a BRAND-NEW pool (open in Summer ONLY) and hot tub (year- round). There's a large common area with a fire pit and Adirondack chairs. SKI RENTALS LOCATED DIRECTLY ON PROPERTY (Ski ‘N See), AND 25% DISCOUNT AVAILABLE!

The Prospector Condo Center has a beautiful lobby and is staffed 24/7 for assistance.

The Prospector Condos are located right next to the Union Pacific Rail Trail State Park, a 28-mile, high-elevation trail that follows Interstate 80, from the charming streets of Park City through the smaller communities of Wanship and Coalville to Echo Reservoir.

On property is the Silver Mountain Sports Club and Kids Cabin childcare (state licensed hourly) facility located in the Silver Mountain Sports Club (available Monday-Friday, 8:00am-5:00pm).

The Prospector Lodge is an official venue of the Sundance Film Festival and is also centrally located within Park City.

Owner/HOA Responsibility:
Water
Trash
Electric
Gas
Internet
Cable or Satellite TV

Tenant Responsibilities: Optional
Upgrades to TV or Internet
Telephone Service

Terms:

1 year lease: $1250 per month
Move-in: First Month's Rent + Security Deposit equal to one month's rent
No Smoking | No Pets

$25 Application Fee
Lease applications, agreements and payments are through Advantage Management.

Don't wait apply today! For showings please call (435)714-6544

(RLNE5803387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2235 Sidewinder Drive #424 have any available units?
2235 Sidewinder Drive #424 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2235 Sidewinder Drive #424 have?
Some of 2235 Sidewinder Drive #424's amenities include granite counters, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2235 Sidewinder Drive #424 currently offering any rent specials?
2235 Sidewinder Drive #424 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2235 Sidewinder Drive #424 pet-friendly?
No, 2235 Sidewinder Drive #424 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Park City.
Does 2235 Sidewinder Drive #424 offer parking?
No, 2235 Sidewinder Drive #424 does not offer parking.
Does 2235 Sidewinder Drive #424 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2235 Sidewinder Drive #424 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2235 Sidewinder Drive #424 have a pool?
Yes, 2235 Sidewinder Drive #424 has a pool.
Does 2235 Sidewinder Drive #424 have accessible units?
No, 2235 Sidewinder Drive #424 does not have accessible units.
Does 2235 Sidewinder Drive #424 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2235 Sidewinder Drive #424 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2235 Sidewinder Drive #424 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2235 Sidewinder Drive #424 does not have units with air conditioning.
